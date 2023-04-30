Jill Biden Wears Lime Green Trash Bag to White House Correspondents’ Dinner (VIDEO)

by

Joe and Jill Biden arrived at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday evening.

The dinner is being held at the Washington Hilton

Far-left climate zealots gathered outside of the hotel and protested Joe Biden’s approval of new oil and gas projects.

The protesters blocked government SUVs from entering the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Joe Biden looked like a lost toddler as he walked out on stage.

Jill Biden wore a garish lime green trash bag to the dinner.

WATCH:

