Jenny Craig Warns Employees of Mass Layoffs, May File Bankruptcy Protection

Jenny Craig is reportedly warning its employees of mass layoffs as the weight loss company winds down some of its operations.

The weight loss company, which was founded in 1983, is hunting for a buyer.

Jenny Craig may file chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if it cannot find a buyer for its assets.

Jenny Craig reportedly has $250 million of debt.

It is unclear how many of the 500 weight loss centers it will be closing.

Industry experts say antidiabetic medications like Wegovy and Ozempic, which are also used to treat people who struggle with obesity, have disrupted the weight loss industry.

NBC News reported: