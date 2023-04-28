J6 Political Prisoner Thomas Smith Is Camping in a Park Because He Can’t Afford a Hotel During His Trial – PLEASE DONATE TO HELP THOMAS BELOW!

It is clear at this point from hours of video footage released from January 6, 2021, that the violence and “rioting” started that afternoon after Capitol Police and DC Police began firing their weapons indiscriminately on the tens of thousands of Trump supporters including men, women, children, seniors, veterans, who marched to the US Capitol that day.

It is also clear that their were HUNDREDS of undercover government operatives working inside the crowds that day and directing the criminal conduct.

65% OF US VOTERS Believe It Is Likely Undercover Agents Provoked the J6 US Capitol Riot

January 6 prisoner Thomas Smith was arrested in October 2021. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. This week Thomas is back in court in Washington DC.

Thomas and his cousin Donnie Wren traveled to Washington DC to stand with Trump after they watched the 2020 election being stolen from him in the early hours of November 4th and the days following the election.



Thomas Smith and his cousin Donnie Wren

Thomas Smith is camping in a local park near Washington DC during his trial. He does not have the money for a hotel.

We reached out to Thomas tonight and he sent his GiveSendGo account.

Jesus Christ told his followers, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

** Please donate to Thomas Smith’s GiveSendGo so this political prisoner can sleep in a hotel during his trial this week.