J6 Political Prisoner Ryan Samsel calls Gateway Pundit with Breaking News on Proud Boys Trial – Says Government Is Threatening Him for Speaking with Gateway Pundit (VIDEO)

In early December 2022, US political prisoner Ryan Samsel called The Gateway Pundit to tell us he has lost his phone privileges for six months starting tomorrow. The prison staff is outraged that The Gateway Pundit has exposed his story of horrible prisoner abuse to the American public.

Ryan, who has not even had his case tried in court and has sat in prison for over two years, has been beaten, hogtied, abused, tied to a chair for 12 hours, and denied medical treatment for his injuries and his pre-cancerous growths.

On March 21, 2021, after his arrest, Ryan was awakened by correctional officers and his hands were zip-tied. Then they walked him to an unoccupied cell where he was brutally beaten by the officers. Ryan Samsel lost an eye in the beating. His face was smashed. The next day the guards beat him again.

Ryan was beaten so badly by the guards that he lost permanent vision in one eye and partial use of his arm.

** Please give to Ryan Samsel’s GiveSendGo account here. This man desperately needs funding.

Ryan is one of several January 6 prisoners who have been held for nearly two years in prison without ever being convicted of a crime.

Ryan told The Gateway Pundit in December, the prison officials told him, “Your stuff with Gateway Pundit has to stop.” The staff mentioned TGP contributors Cara Castronuovo and Jim Hoft by name.

“They actually said Cara and they also said, Jim Hoft with the Gateway Pundit, that we need to stop reaching out [because] we are causing trouble,” Ryan said.

Ryan added, “I’m 39 years old. I’m not looking to be famous. I don’t consider myself a patriot or hero. I’m just an American fulfilling my duties to uphold the constitutional rights that we have.”

Ryan says the complaints against him are coming from Washington, DC. The FBI also wants to speak with him, but he is not interested in speaking with them.

“They’re really pissed off that you’re publishing stuff on our behalf,” Ryan told The Gateway Pundit. “I was pulled aside by security here, pretty much said that it’s coming from DC.”

By “stuff,” the authorities mean he is not allowed to tell his story to our media outlet.

Ryan had not reached out to The Gateway Pundit in weeks. On Wednesday night Ryan Samsel called The Gateway Pundit from his new prison cell in New York. The authorities recently moved Ryan to a new location.

Ryan wanted to make sure we reported that he NEVER spoke poorly about the Proud Boys and he considers them his brothers. He is still being threatened by federal authorities for reaching out to The Gateway Pundit.

Jim Hoft: So Ryan Samsel, thanks for calling. Tell us how you’re doing.

Ryan Samsel: Well, I’m in solitary confinement. I rarely get to use the phone. I only get a 15 minutes phone call once a month because they’re scared that I’m going to tell you the truth. I’m on mail restriction. It was Lieutenant Ordonias at Willisburg. He restricted all my phone calls. He restricted my emails. He put me on 24/7 lockdown, no commissary, no medical, nothing. Because I spoke to the Gateway Pundit and your name got brought up in my court and they’re pissed off that I spoke. And now the Proud Boys trial is going on. They want to suppress my voice. And if anything, if they would have called me to their trial, I would have stuck up for them. I still want to stick up for them. I don’t think none of them deserve to be in jail. It’s sad. They’re trying to just divide and conquer and we can’t let that happen. I would never testify against them. I would never work with this government. I’d rather die. And people say that I’m a Fed because I was at the front gate. No, I was at the front gate because I was a pissed off American…

Jim Hoft: So the statements that were said in the courtroom were not accurate. They said that you had said something about Dominic, is that correct?

Ryan Samsel: Well, they said that as far as I know, they said Dominic said that the FBI told him that I said I had a gun or somebody had a gun. Dude, it’s a bunch of shit. It’s a bunch of bullshit. It’s a bunch of lies and we can’t bite into that and it’s going all over Twitter. If that was true, I would have been at their trial to testify. I obviously have not and I’m not going to. And the reason I was assaulted, Jim, multiple times, is because I’m sticking to my truth. And if they want to keep beating me, if they want to throw me in solitary confinement and keep starving me and not give me medical, then so be it… There’s a picture of my discovery of another guy with a gun, and he’s flashing it and it’s in black and white, and it’s not Joe Biggs. And I think that stuff got misconstrued. It and I’m in the background of this picture and you see me, like, 20ft away and it all got misconstrued. If I could send you the picture, I would, but it’s clearly not Joe Biggie. But there is a guy that they just put in my discovery, like, two months ago, and the guy was never arrested. Face mask on. And it’s kind of odd that he’s flashing a gun and they just put my face in the background and it is not none of the Proud Boys…

Jim Hoft: And you don’t even know who that person is who was waving the gun. And you don’t believe he was ever even arrested, is that correct?

Ryan Samsel: No, he wasn’t.

Jim Hoft: That tells you a lot right there, right?

Ryan Samsel: And what they’re doing, they’re trying to say, oh, well, he was a Proud Boy, or he was this dude, please get it out to people. Jim, the guy was not arrested in the picture that they have was in black and white.

Ryan asked The Gateway Pundit readers to contact his Judge Jia Cobb and tell her to let Ryan seek medical attention for his precancerous growths on his chest. The government has refused him this basic human right.

Here is her contact information:

Judge Jia Cobb.

(202) 354-3560

[email protected]

Here is our phone conversation from Wednesday night.