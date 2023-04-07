“It is One of the Darkest Moments of the Biden Presidency” – CBS Blasts Biden For Shameful Attempt to Rewrite History on Deadly Afghanistan Withdrawal

CBS’s Margaret Brennan blasted Joe Biden for his shameful attempt to rewrite history on his deadly Afghanistan withdrawal.

The Biden National Security Council (NSC) released a shocking report on Holy Thursday blaming President Trump for the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

So Trump is responsible for these 13 dead Americans?

Joe Biden was “severely constrained” by the decisions of Trump, according to the garbage report.

BREAKING: A National Security Council review of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan largely lays the blame on former President Donald Trump, saying President Joe Biden was “severely constrained” by the decisions of his predecessor. https://t.co/QDiVoOvyyA — The Associated Press (@AP) April 6, 2023

Even CBS News wasn’t buying this.

“Biden’s decision to pull the U.S. out of Afghanistan led to the collapse of its government, its military, the death of 13 Americans, and it left tens of thousands of Afghans hoping to escape,” CBS’s Margaret Brennan said.

“It is one of the darkest days of the Biden presidency to date,” she added.

WATCH: