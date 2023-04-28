IRS Plans to Hire Gun-Carrying Special Agents and Authorized Arrests in All 50 States

A job listing on the IRS website revealed that the organization is still trying to hire armed, arrest-authorized “special agents” or criminal investigators in all 50 states.

“WE’RE HIRING SPECIAL AGENTS NOW!” states the IRS website in all caps.

“As a Special Agent you will combine your accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes. Special Agents are duly sworn law enforcement officers who are trained to “follow the money.” No matter what the source, all income earned, both legal and illegal, has the potential of becoming involved in crimes which fall within the investigative jurisdiction of the IRS Criminal Investigation. Because of the expertise required to conduct these complex financial investigations, IRS Special Agents are considered the premier financial investigators for the Federal government,” according to the agency.

Below are the “Major Duties:”

Adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially in maintaining honesty and integrity.

Work a minimum of 50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends.

Maintain a level of fitness necessary to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job.

Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.

Carry a firearm; must be prepared to protect him/herself or others from physical attacks at any time and without warning and use firearms in life-threatening situations; must be willing to use force up to and including the use of deadly force.

The agency is hiring at least 360 armed agents in 249 locations around the country, according to the job posting.

The IRS posted the position on USAJobs in the middle of February, and it will be available until the end of the year.

The annual wage range for IRS CI special agents is $52,921 to $94,228.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) came under fire last year after a similar announcement posted on its website after the Democrats passed a new $700+ billion spending bill during a recession with inflation at 9.1% – which will add 87,000 new IRS employees to harass and abuse working Americans and their political opponents.