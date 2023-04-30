Ireland Set to Pass “Hate Speech” Laws – Will Make Possessing “Hateful” Content on Your Devices a Jailable Offense – Elon Musk Weighs In

Lawmakers in Ireland passed legislation that will make it a crime to possess “hateful” content on your phone and computer devices which can result in prison time.

The legislation passed the Irish

Via writer Keith Woods.

Elon Musk weighed in on this fascist legislation.

The West lost its roots in Christianity – This is the replacement.

Here is the transcript of the legislation.

The bill passed in Ireland.

Of course, the bill does not define “hateful speech” and gives legal force to the latest definitions of gender. Any fluctuations can now result in prison time.

