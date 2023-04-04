“I’m a Racist, F**k White People” – Radical Leftist Harasses Trump Supporters in NYC – Democrats Hand Out Whistles to Drown Out Marjorie Taylor Greene During Speech (VIDEO)

A radical black leftist blocked the entrance into the Trump supporter’s section in New York City on Tuesday.

The woman was in white paint and screamed, “F**k white people!”

Savannah Hernandez reported:

Meanwhile, Democrats are passing out whistles to prevent Marjorie Taylor Greene from speaking.
You already know the fake news will not report on this.

