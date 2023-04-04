“I’m a Racist, F**k White People” – Radical Leftist Harasses Trump Supporters in NYC – Democrats Hand Out Whistles to Drown Out Marjorie Taylor Greene During Speech (VIDEO)

A radical black leftist blocked the entrance into the Trump supporter’s section in New York City on Tuesday.

The woman was in white paint and screamed, “F**k white people!”

Savannah Hernandez reported:

“I am a racist, f*ck white people” A black women who painted her body white, is standing in front of the area sectioned off for Trump supporters in front of the NYC criminal courthouse causing a scene, while screaming profanities at Trump supporters: pic.twitter.com/THsz0CLE2z — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 4, 2023

More…

NYC- I asked the leftist protester screaming profanities why she’s trying to instigate violence with Trump supporters: “Because I’m black and I like violence, I’m an animal, I’m a black animal!” She screams Her friend then says it “performance art” pic.twitter.com/Gtl72y7FYJ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Democrats are passing out whistles to prevent Marjorie Taylor Greene from speaking.

You already know the fake news will not report on this.