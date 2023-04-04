“I’m a Racist, F**k White People” – Radical Leftist Harasses Trump Supporters in NYC – Democrats Hand Out Whistles to Drown Out Marjorie Taylor Greene During Speech (VIDEO)

A radical black leftist blocked the entrance into the Trump supporter’s section in New York City on Tuesday.
The woman was in white paint and screamed, “F**k white people!”
Savannah Hernandez reported:
“I am a racist, f*ck white people”
A black women who painted her body white, is standing in front of the area sectioned off for Trump supporters in front of the NYC criminal courthouse causing a scene, while screaming profanities at Trump supporters: pic.twitter.com/THsz0CLE2z
— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 4, 2023
More…
NYC- I asked the leftist protester screaming profanities why she’s trying to instigate violence with Trump supporters:
“Because I’m black and I like violence, I’m an animal, I’m a black animal!” She screams
Her friend then says it “performance art” pic.twitter.com/Gtl72y7FYJ
— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 4, 2023
Meanwhile, Democrats are passing out whistles to prevent Marjorie Taylor Greene from speaking.
You already know the fake news will not report on this.
“We hear that Marjorie Taylor Greene is coming to the city, so we brought some whistles to hand out to people to drown her out”
Leftists activists are currently handing out whistles to protest and drown out @mtgreenee who is coming to protest the indictment of Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/XbrYg7j2he
— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 4, 2023