“I Will Kill You!”- Psycho CBS News Crew Member Violently Attacks Independent Journalist Outside Trump Arraignment in New York City (VIDEO)

by
Credit: Jack Posobiec and MeechMemez Twitter

An independent photojournalist named Oren Levy was violently assaulted by a deranged CBS News crew member while covering the Trump arraignment in New York City on Tuesday.

The Post Millennial was the first outlet to cover the incident.

In the video below, a large, deranged black man grabs Levy by the jacket and shoves him back. He screams “don’t ever f**k with me” at Levy for an unknown reason.

WATCH:

An unnamed witness can be heard saying, “What’s wrong with you?” to the black crew member. The man finally lets Levy go and then yells, “I will kill you!” to the journalist.

Not shockingly, the CBS reporter with the black crew member who assaulted Levy lied about assailant’s name.

Levy told Blaze Media that he was filming Rep. George Santos (R-NY) before encountering the angry black individual. He also revealed the man started to bully him before the violent assault began.

I was filming George Santos in a media scrum and got caught in the middle.

After the guy told Santos he would be his ‘judge and jury,’ he said to me ‘coffee in the middle of a sprint? and then tried to start intentionally spilling my coffee.

Levy posted a video Wednesday seemingly confirming his version of events.

This whole incident caused journalist and conservative activist Benny Johnson to pose an interesting question:

What if it’s the media who is really the one inviting violence?

The answer is they always have. Then the media resorts to pinning the blame on conservatives later.

The assailant was later identified as David Forde.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 