“I Left Somebody Out – Didn’t I.. Anyway You’re Confusing Me!” Biden Gets Stumped By Little Girl Asking How Many Grandchildren He Has – Snubs Hunter’s Lovechild with Stripper (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday participated in a “Take Your Child to Work Day” greet on the South Lawn.

Biden was overwhelmed by all of the children.

At one point, Biden got stumped by a little girl asking how many grandchildren he has and where they live.

Biden claimed he only has 6 grandchildren.

“I have six grandchildren and I talk to them everyday. Not a joke,” Biden told the children.

This is a lie.

Biden has SEVEN grandchildren.

WATCH:

Another child asked Biden a follow up question about where his grandchildren live.

“Anyone else have questions? Yes baby! What do you got for me?” Biden said to a little girl.

Biden struggled to answer the question.

“I left somebody out — didn’t I.. anyway… you’re confusing me!” Biden said.

WATCH:

Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge Hunter Biden’s lovechild with a DC stripper.

Hunter Biden has a 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan, with former DC stripper Lunden Roberts.


Hunter’s lovechild Navy Joan with Lunden Roberts

Hunter Biden has never met his daughter Navy Joan and is actively fighting to prevent her from taking the Biden name.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

