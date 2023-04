Of course Hunter Biden is at the White House!

Hunter Biden on Monday joined his father at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Hunter attended the Easter Egg Roll with his son, Beau.

Biden glad-handed with the guests and ogled the children.

After Joe Biden was finished shaking hands and kissing babies, Hunter Biden whisked his father, AKA, “The Big Guy,” away.

Hunter Biden is a still a free man while Trump is facing criminal charges.

