Hunter Biden Demands Ethics Probe Into Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Her ‘Promotion of Conspiracy Theories’ About Hunter

Hunter Biden demanded an ethics probe into GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over her ‘verbal attacks’ and ‘promotion of conspiracy theories’ about and against Hunter.

“We write to request the Office of Congressional Ethics initiate a review of and take appropriate action as a result of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA 14th C.D.) suspected violations of House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct.” Hunter Biden’s lawyers wrote in a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics.

“Representative Greene’s unethical conduct arises from her continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements, publication of personal photos and data, and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden.” the lawyers wrote in the letter obtained by Politico.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers referenced a tweet from April 18 among other social media posts from Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Most recently, on April 18, 2023, on her new Twitter account (and surely not a congressional webpage), @battlegroundMTG, Representative Greene released a video clip in which she stated, “Hunter Biden paid non-resident women who were nationals of Russia or other eastern European countries, and who appear to be linked to an eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring. . . . He was engaged in an actual human trafficking ring And he was paying a lot of money for it.” Portions of this video were also retweeted by another of Representative Greene’s Twitter accounts, @RepMTG, to her more than 2.1 million followers.” the lawyers wrote.

MTG: "[Hunter Biden] was engaged in a human trafficking ring. And he was paying a lot of money for it." pic.twitter.com/ak6rfBv9YR — MTG Battleground (@battlegroundMTG) April 18, 2023

Hunter’s lawyers also attacked Marjorie Taylor Greene for posting a photo of Hunter Biden driving his niece and her cousin in Joe Biden’s convertible with the caption, “Hunter was on crack wheeling & dealing with CCP ties and prostitutes with classified documents laying around in the garage.”

Hunter’s lawyers demanded an ethics investigation.

“In summary, the unmoored verbal abuses and ad hominem attacks against Mr. Biden are just a microcosm of Representative Greene’s numerous ethical violations and repeated lapses in ethical judgment, all of which warrant a review of her conduct. Strong precedent exists for the Office of Congressional Ethics, and ultimately the House Ethics Committee, to do so, and we urge this Office to initiate this review as promptly as possible.” the lawyers wrote.

Hunter Biden is currently under federal criminal investigation for tax evasion and a false statement related to a gun purchase.

Hunter’s lawyers are reportedly meeting with DOJ officials this week to discuss the potential felony charges against Joe Biden’s son.