HUNDREDS of Looters Ransack Compton Convenience Store – Could Barely Squeeze into Store (VIDEO)

HUNDREDS of looters ransacked a convenience store in Compton over the weekend.

The massive mob gathered at the intersection of Central Avenue and Alondra Boulevard on Sunday morning during a street takeover in Compton.

The youths then broke into a convenience store nearby and started their looting.

This is all part of the Democrat plan. You can’t cut cops and excuse criminal behavior and not expect this to happen.

KSEE Fresno reported:

Video of the street takeover shows a large group of people blocking the four-way intersection with cars drifting in circles with tires screeching loudly around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Another video shows several men kicking the door of the mini mart down followed by many more individuals ransacking the store of thousands of dollars of alco5hol, snacks and condoms. The gas station and convenience store sustained severe damage as a result of the looting. The intersection of Central Avenue and Alondra Boulevard was covered in tire marks and trash littered the sidewalk outside of the Arco mini mart in the hours after the illegal street takeover. The crowd, which consisted of roughly 100 people, dispersed in all directions quickly after the looting. L.A. planning changes to combat street takeovers in ‘Fast & Furious’ neighborhood.

Via Liberty Daily.

