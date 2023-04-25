House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan Subpoenas Top FBI Human Resources Official

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has issued a subpoena to Jennifer Lee Moore, a top FBI human resources official.

Moore appeared before panel voluntarily, but refused to answer questions about claims of alleged retaliation by the FBI against whistleblowers who have come forward with claims of at the bureau.

The Hill reports:

“Today, Chairman Jordan issued a subpoena to Jennifer Leigh Moore, Executive Assistant Director of Human Resources at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, after she refused to answer questions during her transcribed interview about the FBI’s retaliation against brave whistleblowers who have come forward to raise concerns about abuses they have seen at the bureau,” Russell Dye, a spokesman for Jordan, said in a statement.

The FBI released a statement suggesting that Moore only refused to answer questions related ongoing cases and privacy concerns.

“Executive Assistant Director Moore voluntarily answered questions from members and their staffs about the FBI’s security clearance adjudication process for several hours. She did not discuss the details of specific individuals whose cases are still under review to protect the integrity of the process and the privacy of the individuals.” “The FBI recognizes the importance of congressional oversight and remains fully committed to cooperating with Congress’ oversight requests consistent with its constitutional and statutory responsibilities.”

After the FBI’s statement, the committee tweeted “FALSE.”