Horror: 18 People Arrested in New York State for Trafficking the Same Child for Over 7 Years

The Yates County New York District Attorney announced that 18 people have been indicted on sex trafficking and rape charges involving the same minor over a seven year period. Five of the individuals have already

Horsehead, New York

18 people arrested in connection with child sex trafficking the same child that’s under 13 for 7-YEARS!! So this tells you what age she was when they used and threatening her with a rifle since she was a little child. She was taken to numerous… pic.twitter.com/KHXvz4xsbo — ꧁༺༺꧂ (@8102ops) April 16, 2023

Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella shared the following with 18 News:

In October of 2022, the New York State Police received information that a minor female child was subjected to a sexual assault. Through extensive investigation conducted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation stationed at SP Horseheads, and with the assistance from the New York State Police Computer Crime Unit, the Yates County District Attorney’s Office, and the Yates County Department of Social Services, information was developed concerning allegations of sexual abuse occurring over several years and the abuse is alleged to have occurred in various locations in Yates and the southern tier. Eighteen (18) individuals have been arrested and suspects from numerous regions of New York State, and one as far as the State of Florida, have been charged. Several of the defendants are awaiting court proceedings, while a number of other individuals have already plead guilty by Superior Court Informations. Due to the age of the victim, the nature of the crimes, and the pending status of numerous court proceedings, no further information will be released at this time. Todd J. Casella – Yates County District Attorney

Casella held a brief press conference in Penn Yan on Monday and shared. “In my ten years as a criminal prosecutor, I have not seen a case like this.”

