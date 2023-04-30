Hollywood Set to Defile Another Childhood Favorite with New R-Rated Series About Winnie-the-Pooh’s Christopher Robin

Woke peddlers Disney lost its license to the characters in A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie-the-Pooh series in 2022 when it went into the public domain. It is now ripe for the twisted and troubled minds in Hollywood to destroy another beautiful memory for children.
In January, the horror film Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey was released depicting the beloved childhood characters as cold-blooded killers who plot to murder Christopher Robin.
And now, Boat Rocker Studies has a tasteless series in the works that depicts Robin as, “disillusioned New Yorker navigating his quarter-life crisis with the help of the weird talking animals who live beyond a drug-induced portal outside his derelict apartment complex, the Hundred Acres.”
An R-rated live-action/animation hybrid series about Winnie-the-Pooh character Christopher Robin is in development from Boat Rocker Studios and Shamier Anderson and Stephan James’ Bay Mills Studios, Variety has learned exclusively.
“There are few characters more iconic and known the world over for their adventures together than Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh,” said Nantell, executive vice president of creative affairs for Boat Rocker Studios, Scripted. “We’re grateful to be working with the Bay Mills team, Charlie Kesslering, and Conrad Vernon on a project that takes these characters to new, unexpected, and really funny places.”
“This project takes everything you think you know about Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh and creates something completely fresh and undeniably funny,” added Anderson and James. “We’re excited to partner with Boat Rocker, Charlie, and Conrad on this journey to a truly creative space where anything is possible for these characters.”