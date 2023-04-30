Hollywood Set to Defile Another Childhood Favorite with New R-Rated Series About Winnie-the-Pooh’s Christopher Robin

Woke peddlers Disney lost its license to the characters in A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie-the-Pooh series in 2022 when it went into the public domain. It is now ripe for the twisted and troubled minds in Hollywood to destroy another beautiful memory for children.

In January, the horror film Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey was released depicting the beloved childhood characters as cold-blooded killers who plot to murder Christopher Robin.

And now, Boat Rocker Studies has a tasteless series in the works that depicts Robin as, “disillusioned New Yorker navigating his quarter-life crisis with the help of the weird talking animals who live beyond a drug-induced portal outside his derelict apartment complex, the Hundred Acres.”

