Seymour Hersh on Biden’s Ukraine Corruption Quagmire: “This is Not Just Bad Leadership. There is None.”

Corruption in US vassal state Ukraine is “rampant”, charges Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh in his latest Substack article. At least $400 M have been embezzled buying Diesel fuel from Russia, with which the Ukraine is allegedly at war. Hersh charges a “total breakdown” of leadership and trust in the US government as “the US army is getting ready to go to war.”

The Ukraine government, headed by Volodymyr Zelensky, has been “using American taxpayers’ funds to pay dearly for the vitally needed diesel fuel” including fuel from Russia, which it – and the USA – are ostensibly at war with, Hersh writes.

Ukrainian President Zelensky and many in his entourage have been “skimming untold millions from the American dollars earmarked for diesel fuel payments”, Hersh writes. “One estimate by analysts from the Central Intelligence Agency put the embezzled funds at $400 million last year, at least. “

Hersh’s sources compared the level of corruption to that of the Afghan war, where the US puppet government embezzled $19 billion, according to the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).

The intel sources predicted “there will be no professional audit reports emerging from the Ukraine.” Several House Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene have called for an audit of US taxpayer spending in Ukraine.

Corrupt politicians in Kiev have been literally “competing … to set up front companies for export contracts for weapons and ammunition with private arms dealers around the world, all of which provide kickbacks”, Hersh wrote. “I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that there are others in places like the Cayman Islands and Panama, and there are lots of Americans involved,” a US expert on international trade told Hersh.

CIA Director William Burns had confronted Zelensky in a meeting in January in Kiev, saying the Ukrainian brass was angry because Zelensky “was taking a larger share of the skim money than was going to the generals.”

Burns presented Zelensky with a list of 35 corrupt Ukraine generals and top brass, Hersh writes, forcing Zelensky to fire ten Generals and do “little else.”

“The ten he got rid of were brazenly bragging about the money they had—driving around Kiev in their new Mercedes,” Hersh reports. Zelenksy’s lackluster response allegedly contributed to a “total breakdown” of trust between the corrupt Biden Regime and honest elements of the intel community.

Another sticking point for honest members of the intel community is “the strident ideology and lack of political skill shown by Secretary of State Tony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan”, Hersh notes.

White House Resident Biden and his two main foreign policy shills Blinken and Sullivan “have no experience, judgment, and moral integrity. They just tell lies, make up stories. Diplomatic deniability is something else,” according to Hersh’s sources. “They live in different worlds” than the experienced diplomats and military and intelligence officers.

“There is a total breakdown between the White House leadership and the intelligence community,” the intelligence official told Hersh. The rift dates back to the fall, when Biden ordered the covert destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, as Hersh reported.

“Destroying the Nord Stream pipelines was never discussed, or even known in advance, by the community,” the official told Hersh. “And there is no strategy for ending the war. The US spent two years planning for the Normandy invasion in World War II. What are we going to do if China decides to invade Taiwan?”

CIA director William Burns “is not the problem,” according to Hersh’s sources. “The problem is Biden and his principal lieutenants—Blinken and Sullivan and their court of worshippers—who see those who criticize Zelensky as being pro-Putin. ‘We are against evil. Ukraine will fight ’til the last military shell is gone, and still fight.’ And here’s Biden who is telling America that we’re going to fight as long as it takes.”

No one in the administration seems to know what the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions are doing with 20.000 soldiers on the Ukraine border, in Poland and Romania, Hersh reports. “Are they there as part of a NATO exercise or to serve with NATO combat units if the West decides to engage Russians units inside Ukraine? Are they there to train or to be a trigger? The rules of engagement say they can’t attack Russians unless our boys are getting attacked”, Hersh writes.

“The juniors are running the show,” Hersh’s source said: “There’s no NSC coordination and the US army is getting ready to go to war. There’s no idea whether the White House knows what’s going on. Has the president gone to the American people with an informative broadcast about what is going on? The only briefings the press and the public get today are from White House spokespeople.”

“This is not just bad leadership. There is none. Zero”, the source said.