Here We Go: Former FOX Producer Abby Grossberg Has 90 Recordings – Claimed FOX News was Toxic Environment

Former FOX News booking producer filed lawsuits against the channel on Monday after the left the company. Abby Grossberg was a booking producer at the channel for Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson.
On Monday Grossberg filed a lawsuit alleging the company’s legal team urged her to answer “I don’t know” to questions in the company’s lawsuit with Dominion voting machines.
Grossberg started with the company in 2019 – not that long ago.
Nicolle Wallace interviewed Abby Grossberg, the former booker for Tucker Carlson Tonight who is Fox News for discrimination, on her MSNBC show on Tuesday.
The lengthy interview covered everything from Tucker Carlson’s firing to Grossberg’s allegations of sexism and abusive behavior from his show’s staff. At one point the conversation turned to the recordings Grossberg made while at Fox News, some of which have since been made public and were reportedly one of the reasons Fox News decided to settle at the 11th hour with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.
“Where are all of those recordings now? Did Dominion ultimately get them?” Wallace asked.
“I still have. I have several recordings that I’m still going through that we’ve recovered from all of the phones. There are 90 that we have,” Grossberg revealed.
“I don’t know what Fox turned over. I do know, based on what I’ve read, that they did hand over those Sidney [Powell] and Rudy [Giuliani] tapes to them. Fox should have everything. They really should,” she concluded.