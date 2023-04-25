Here We Go: Former FOX Producer Abby Grossberg Has 90 Recordings – Claimed FOX News was Toxic Environment

Former FOX News booking producer filed lawsuits against the channel on Monday after the left the company. Abby Grossberg was a booking producer at the channel for Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson.

On Monday Grossberg filed a lawsuit alleging the company’s legal team urged her to answer “I don’t know” to questions in the company’s lawsuit with Dominion voting machines.

Grossberg started with the company in 2019 – not that long ago.



Abby Grossberg deleted her Muck Rack account

Sounds like another BS lawsuit.

What the fake news media is not telling you: FOX News found in discovery that even Dominion’s top executives, including Eric Coomer, expressed serious concerns about the security of its machines.

Mediaite reported: