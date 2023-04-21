Guo Wengui/Miles Guo Named “Victim No. 1” in NY CCP Police Station Bust

(Note: This is a sponsored post from NewNoah. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of Gateway Pundit)

by Matt Palumbo

The CCP infiltration is already here.

On April 17th, federal prosecutors arrested and charged two men with operating an “undeclared police station” for the CCP in lower Manhattan. The next day, another 6 secret Chinese police stations were exposed within the U.S.). The men charged, Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping, were charged for acting as agents for China, and obstruction of justice for deleting their communications.

That the CCP has secret police stations operating in the U.S. should be the top story nationwide, but it’s received suspiciously little coverage relative to the magnitude of the revelation.

After their arrest, photos began surfacing showing that Jianwang had been photographed meeting with high-profile Democrats at fancy dinners and campaign events. This included meeting with New York Democrat Rep. Grace Meng, as well as NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Senator Chuck Schumer in 2022 and 2023. During the meeting with Schumer, Jianwang was joined by Wu Xiaoming, a member of the Chinese consulate.

While The CCP’s biggest critic Miles Guo remains behind bars without having even been offered bail, both alleged CCP spies were quickly granted bail and released from custody. Jianwang posted bond of $250,000, while Jinping posted bond of $400,000. Both bonds have three co-signers, the names and signatures of which are redacted.

Another damning case was unsealed by Brooklyn federal prosecutors on the 17th that documents the CCP has a special unit devoted just to spying on, harassing, and trying to discredit Guo, with the ultimate goal of having him sent back to China where he faces certain imprisonment or, more likely, death.

In that case, more than thirty of China’s national police were charged with harassing Chinese nationals in New York and other parts of the U.S. The officers were accused of creating a troll farm that used thousands of fake personas to target Chinese nationals critical of the CCP in the U.S.

And the first victim listed in the filing, only as “Victim 1” is none other than Guo himself.

While Guo’s name isn’t included in the filing, enough context is given in the filing to identify him as Victim 1 based on descriptions of descriptions of him and the certain posts harassing him and his followers. For example, “Victim 1” is described as the focus of a CCP harassment scheme that began in 2017 and now resides in New York City.

The filing documents the efforts the CCP’s “912 Special Projects Working Group.” took to try to deport Guo back to China, stating that they received a task directing officers to call on U.S. law enforcement to take prompt legal action against Guo. The “912” is named after the date that Guo filed for political asylum in the U.S., on September 12, 2017, and seems to exist with the main purpose of targeting him and his supporters in the NFSC.

As is spelled out in the FBI affidavit, it’s no conspiracy that taking down Guo is the CCP’s number one priority:

Since Victim-1 fled the PRC, the PRC government has sought his/her return for prosecution in the PRC and has employed numerous methods to effect Victim-1’s capture or arrest. In May 2017, the PRC government sent several undeclared agents from the PRC’s Ministry of State Security to the United States to cause Victim-1’s coerced repatriation to the PRC as part of the “Fox Hunt” initiative. However, the government disrupted the PRC government’s efforts to forcefully repatriate Victim-1, and Victim-1 continues to reside in the United States.

The filing also details an extensive online effort to discredit Guo, and the other descriptions of unnamed victims match those of his New Federal State of China supporters, referencing political gatherings that were disrupted by CCP agitators.

Prosecutors know that if Guo is named specifically, it would completely destroy the government’s allegations that Guo’s whistleblower status is a fake cover story. While facing charges in the Southern District of New York, the Department of Justice has absurdly referred to Guo’s whistleblower status as “purported” and “alleged,” but this FBI filing shows they know Guo is a legitimate whistleblower – and removes all doubt they’re pretending otherwise to silence him. In a rarity, the Judge in the SDNY case reminded prosecutors that they’re required to produce any exculpatory evidence they may have back in March – and that’s looking to be for good reason.

There’s similar desperation on behalf of prosecutors in the separate Pras Michel case, a former rapper who is currently on trial for an array of crimes that includes allegedly illegally lobbying to have Guo sent back to China. Among his alleged activities includes arranging for former senior DOJ official George Higginbotham to meet with Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai in Washington in July 2017 to discuss their illegal plan to return Miles Guo to communist China, which Higginbotham was reportedly paid $41 million for.

Guo’s arrest has prevented him from testifying in that case. As Michel’s lawyers note in a filing, service has been attempted at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where Guo is housed, but their process servicer was informed that “Absolutely no legal papers are allowed to be served in premises for this case.”

And in doing so, this prevents Guo from taking the stand and further exposing CCP corruption in the FBI and DOJ. Further proving how rigged the system is, Higgenbotham ended up getting a plea deal in his case that didn’t include jail time, while Michel was allowed out on a personal recognizance bond ahead of his trial.

Given the circumstances of Guo currently, it’s increasingly looking like the CCP is accomplishing their goal in infiltrating the U.S. criminal justice system. And while its perpetrators are let out on bail – their targets remain behind bars, with justice denied. It’s time to fight like 1776, or live like 1984.

About author: About the author: Matt Palumbo is the author of The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros (2021), Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York (2020), Debunk This!: Shattering Liberal Lies (2019), and Spygate (2018).