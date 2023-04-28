Giant Transgender (Bio Male) Student at SoCal High School Assaults Girl After Exposing His Genitals in Girls’ Locker Room (VIDEO)

A giant transgender (biological male) student at a Riverside, California high school assaulted a girl after exposing his genitals in the girls locker room this week.

The transgender student at MLK High School reportedly spit on the girls and physically assaulted them.

“He’s [in the] girls’ locker room, using girls’ restrooms,” said MLK student Aiden Vermeir said of the transgender student. “He spit on my friends that are girls, females. He shows his genitals in the locker room.”

Fox LA reported:

Across social media, videos show a brawl breaking out at Riverside’s Martin Luther King High School. What began as two students arguing on campus turned into a brawl involving a student who identifies as transgender. While fights aren’t uncommon on high school campuses across the country, but families and students at MLK tell FOX 11 that the transgender student from the viral fight video has a history of erratic and uncomfortable behavior. Parents and students tell FOX 11 that the said student has access to the girls’ locker rooms and bathrooms. In a statement released by the Riverside Unified School District, the student at the center of controversy no longer attends MLK.

VIDEO:

A Transgender student at a High School in Riverside, California has assaulted a girl after exposing his genitals and spitting at girls in the girls locker room. According to a student witness, the transgender boy entered the girls locker room and after being confronted for… pic.twitter.com/KEU3mOq7QP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 28, 2023

The transgender student was expelled from the school, according to a statement from Riverside Unified School District.

The school district released a statement: