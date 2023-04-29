Gateway Pundit Has THE BEST READERS! TGP Audience Raises $27,000 for Jan. 6 Defendant Who Was Forced to Camp in Park Because He Could Not Afford Hotel Room During Government Trial – THANK YOU TGP READERS!

THANK YOU GATEWAY PUNDIT READERS!

It is clear at this point from hours of video footage released from January 6, 2021, that the violence and “rioting” started that afternoon after Capitol Police and DC Police began firing off CS gas, rubber bullets, bean bags, sound grenades, indiscriminately on the tens of thousands of Trump supporters including men, women, children, seniors, veterans, who marched to the US Capitol that day.

It is also clear that there were HUNDREDS of undercover government operatives working inside the crowds that day and directing the criminal conduct.

65% OF US VOTERS Believe It Is Likely Undercover Agents Provoked the J6 US Capitol Riot

On Friday TGP reported on January 6 prisoner Thomas Smith who was arrested in October 2021. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. This week Thomas is back in court in Washington DC.

Thomas and his cousin Donnie Wren traveled to Washington DC to stand with Trump after they watched the 2020 election being stolen from him in the early hours of November 4th and the days following the election.



Thomas Smith and his cousin Donnie Wren

Thomas Smith is camping in a local park near Washington DC during his trial. He does not have the money for a hotel.

On Friday The Gateway Pundit launched a fundraiser for Thomas Smith.

When we started the campaign his GiveSendGo had less than $4,000 dollars in donations.

But by 10 PM Eastern on Friday night Gateway Pundit readers had donate over $27,000 to Thomas so he can stay inside in a hotel during his government trial.

Jesus Christ told his followers, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

** You can still donate to Thomas Smith’s GiveSendGo so this political prisoner can sleep in a hotel during his trial this week.