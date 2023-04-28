Friday Poll: Tucker Carlson Is More Popular than FOX News Channel

The latest Friday poll from Rasmussen finds that former FOX News host Tucker Carlson is more popular than FOX News Channel.
59% of Likely U.S. voters have a favorable impression of Tucker Carlson.
52% of Likely U.S. voters have a favorable impression of FOX News.
Rasmussen reported:
After being ousted from his prime-time show at Fox News Channel, commentator Tucker Carlson is more popular than the network that fired him – especially among conservatives and Republican voters. Fifty-nine percent ( 59%) of Likely U.S. voters have a favorable impression of Carlson, including 36% who have a Very Favorable opinion of him. Thirty-four percent (34%) view Carlson unfavorably, including 25% with a Very Unfavorable impression.
Carlson’s favorability rating is higher than Fox News, which is viewed favorably by 52% of voters, including 24% with a Very Favorable opinion. Forty-two percent (42%) view Fox News unfavorably, including 28% with a Very Unfavorable impression. Ratings at Fox News have slumped since Monday’s announcement that the network was “parting ways” with its prime-time star. Only 19% of voters believe the departure of Tucker Carlson will make Fox News better, while 32% think Carlson’s exit will make the network worse. Forty-one percent (41%) say the departure of Carlson will not make much difference at Fox.