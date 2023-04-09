French President Macron: Europe Must Reduce Its Dependence on United States

The Biden Effect – Easter edition

French President Emanuel Macron told reporters after his visit with Chinese Communist leader Xi Jinping that Europe must reduce its dependence on the United States.

This was music to the ears of the Chinese Communist leaders. Xi and China are convinced the West is in decline. And they appear to control the current resident in the White House.

Now, even America’s oldest ally sees the writing on the wall. America with Biden at the helm is a superpower in decline – It’s the Democrat Party’s dream.

Democrats claimed Trump was dangerous to the NATO Alliance. It is Biden who is killing it.

Biden’s weakness and failed leadership is alienating the entire world. NATO members like France are warning Europe to end its economic and military reliance on the US – Democrats claimed Trump was damaging NATO, it turns out they’re killing it. https://t.co/R7q9wAdk4Z — @amuse (@amuse) April 9, 2023

