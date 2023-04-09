French President Macron: Europe Must Reduce Its Dependence on United States

The Biden Effect – Easter edition
French President Emanuel Macron told reporters after his visit with Chinese Communist leader Xi Jinping that Europe must reduce its dependence on the United States.
This was music to the ears of the Chinese Communist leaders. Xi and China are convinced the West is in decline. And they appear to control the current resident in the White House.
Now, even America’s oldest ally sees the writing on the wall. America with Biden at the helm is a superpower in decline – It’s the Democrat Party’s dream.
Democrats claimed Trump was dangerous to the NATO Alliance. It is Biden who is killing it.
Politico.EU reported:
Europe must reduce its dependency on the United States and avoid getting dragged into a confrontation between China and the U.S. over Taiwan, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview on his plane back from a three-day state visit to China.
Speaking with POLITICO and two French journalists after spending around six hours with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip, Macron emphasized his pet theory of “strategic autonomy” for Europe, presumably led by France, to become a “third superpower.”
He said “the great risk” Europe faces is that it “gets caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy,” while flying from Beijing to Guangzhou, in southern China, aboard COTAM Unité, France’s Air Force One.
Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party have enthusiastically endorsed Macron’s concept of strategic autonomy and Chinese officials constantly refer to it in their dealings with European countries. Party leaders and theorists in Beijing are convinced the West is in decline and China is on the ascendant and that weakening the transatlantic relationship will help accelerate this trend.
“The paradox would be that, overcome with panic, we believe we are just America’s followers,” Macron said in the interview. “The question Europeans need to answer … is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No. The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” he said.