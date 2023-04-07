FBI, Members of Army Special Ops Raid Wrong Hotel During Training Exercise, Detain Guest

Members of the FBI and Army Special Ops raided the wrong hotel during a training exercise in downtown Boston and accidentally detained a guest.

Perhaps the FBI and Army should be spending less time on ‘white rage,’ CRT, drag queen shows and preferred pronouns and more time on actual training.

The FBI’s Boston division was training with the military on Tuesday when things went horribly wrong.

Agents were sent to the wrong hotel room and detained a guest instead of a role player.

No one was injured.

