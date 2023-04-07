FBI, Members of Army Special Ops Raid Wrong Hotel During Training Exercise, Detain Guest

Members of the FBI and Army Special Ops raided the wrong hotel during a training exercise in downtown Boston and accidentally detained a guest.
Perhaps the FBI and Army should be spending less time on ‘white rage,’ CRT, drag queen shows and preferred pronouns and more time on actual training.
The FBI’s Boston division was training with the military on Tuesday when things went horribly wrong.
Agents were sent to the wrong hotel room and detained a guest instead of a role player.
No one was injured.
CNN reported:
Members of the FBI and the US Army Special Operations Command who were conducting a training exercise in downtown Boston raided the wrong hotel room and detained the person inside before realizing their mistake, the FBI said in a statement to CNN.
The FBI said its Boston division was helping the military with a training exercise around 10 p.m. Tuesday “to simulate a situation their personnel might encounter in a deployed environment.”
“Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player,” the FBI said.
“First and foremost, we’d like to extend our deepest apologies to the individual who was affected by the training exercise,” USASOC Lt. Col. Mike Burns told CNN.
The exercise was meant to “enhance soldiers’ skills to operate in realistic and unfamiliar environments,” Burns said, adding the incident is under review.
Local news reports said the person who was in the hotel room and detained by federal law enforcement is a Delta Air Lines employee.
The Atlanta-based airline told CNN it is looking into the “alleged incident in Boston that may involve Delta people.”