Far Left Model Brings Her Slaves with Her to White House Correspondents’ Dinner – Forces Them to Carry Her Dress So It Doesn’t Get Dusty (VIDEO)

by

Ugly people.

Far-left model Chrissy Teigen forced her slaves to carry her dress behind her tonight to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

She did not even acknowledge the poor women who were tasked with protecting her dress.

This is peak liberalism in 2023.

Pretending Joe Biden has any idea what is going on after 7 PM is also peak liberalism.

This is what they think of you. They hate you.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.