Far-Left BuzzFeed News Shuts Down… DEVELOPING

BuzzFeed News is shutting down.

BuzzFeed is best known for publishing the fake, Hillary Clinton-funded Russia dossier in January 2017 shortly before Trump’s Inauguration.

The fake news outlet was sued for publishing the Russia dossier.

Last year it was reported that BuzzFeed was losing $10 million a year.

Now they’re shutting down.

CNN reported:

BuzzFeed News, the Pulitzer Prize-winning digital news website that that took the internet by storm roughly a decade ago and inspired jealousy from legacy media organizations, will shutter, BuzzFeed chief executive Jonah Peretti announced Thursday.

The move was part of broader layoffs across BuzzFeed, Peretti said in a memo to staffers, with the company moving to slash 15% of its workforce, or 180 employees.

“While layoffs are occurring across nearly every division, we’ve determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a standalone organization,” Peretti told staffers.

BuzzFeed has “begun discussions with the News Guild,” the union which represents staffers at the company, about the actions.