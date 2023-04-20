Far-Left BuzzFeed News Shuts Down… DEVELOPING

by

BuzzFeed News is shutting down.

BuzzFeed is best known for publishing the fake, Hillary Clinton-funded Russia dossier in January 2017 shortly before Trump’s Inauguration.

The fake news outlet was sued for publishing the Russia dossier.

Last year it was reported that BuzzFeed was losing $10 million a year.

Now they’re shutting down.

CNN reported:

BuzzFeed News, the Pulitzer Prize-winning digital news website that that took the internet by storm roughly a decade ago and inspired jealousy from legacy media organizations, will shutter, BuzzFeed chief executive Jonah Peretti announced Thursday.

The move was part of broader layoffs across BuzzFeed, Peretti said in a memo to staffers, with the company moving to slash 15% of its workforce, or 180 employees.

“While layoffs are occurring across nearly every division, we’ve determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a standalone organization,” Peretti told staffers.

BuzzFeed has “begun discussions with the News Guild,” the union which represents staffers at the company, about the actions.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.