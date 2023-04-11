EXPOSED: RICO ELECTION CRIMES IN WASHINGTON STATE

Guest post by Bill Bruch

This article is a part-3 follow-up to my March 20 article, and March 30 article exposing RICO Election Crimes in Washington State.

RICO, or the “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.” Is a federal law that allows authorities to punish offenders engaging in criminal activities; particularly racketeering, organized crime, fraud, money laundering, identity theft​, and counterfeiting, defined as the act of making something in an imitation so good as to be fraudulently or deceptively put forth as the genuine article.

As a summary, about 8 months ago Peter Bernegger of Election Watch (Wisconsin) and Chris Gleason of the Gleason Group (Florida) began an extensive investigation and discovered what may be THE LARGEST ILLEGAL POLITICAL CAMPAIGN MONEY LAUNDERING SCHEME IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA.

To date, the team has documented what appears to be hundreds of millions of dollars being illegally laundered via ActBlue and other Left-wing PAC’s, per publicly available records on the fec.gov website and various other state government campaign finance reporting websites.

WHO IS ACTBLUE?

ActBlue is a Left-wing fundraising organization established in 2004 and has * experienced extraordinary growth since 2016 (WHEN DEMOCRAT OPERATIVES MADE A CONCERTED EFFORT TO TAKE OUT TRUMP AT ALL COSTS). It is also the largest fundraising Political Action Committee (PAC) in the US.

* ACTBLUE PAC According to Open Secrets

2016: ActBlue Raised 653.63 M – Spent 645.32 M

2018: ActBlue Raised 1.26 B – Spent 1.25 B

2020: ActBlue Raised 4.31 B – Spent 4.26 B

ActBlue has two other nonprofits: ActBlue Charities a 501(c)(3) and ActBlue Civics a 501(c)(4). It appears that nearly all the money they pay out is reported in one lump sum, as “passed-through contributions”—meaning these ActBlue nonprofits don’t have to disclose which groups they passed money to or how much each group received in total, allowing for untraceable “dark money.”

ActBlue provides fundraising software that allows its clients to maximize their fundraising activity without building out their own fundraising platform. Money passes through ActBlue PAC to the recipient and ActBlue collects a fee as payment. This also has the added effect of obscuring the ultimate recipient.

According to the ActBlue website, from Nov 16, 2019 to Nov 30, 2020 ActBlue SMALL DOLLAR fundraising increased from a TOTAL of $4 B to $8 B since company founding in 2004. That is pretty amazing growth in only 12 months… And during the 2020 election cycle, ActBlue had 133,390,767 Contributions totaling more than $5.1 B. Also, indications are that over 1/2 the donations came from “not employed” or “retired” people.

An investigation by the Take Back Action Fund in 2020 discovered that nearly half of all 2019 donations to ActBlue were made by people claiming to be unemployed, totaling $346 million. In contrast, only 4% of donations that year to the GOP’s WinRed came from people who were unemployed or who did not list their employer.

OF NOTE: ActBlue DOES NOT verify up to 55% of their credit card transactions!

In 2021, reports suggested legal and ethical concerns surrounding the fundraising tactics of ActBlue. ActBlue has stated that they do not profit from the 3.95 % processing fee, which they charge for donations. However, ActBlue Technical Services, the organization’s nonprofit credit card processing fee division, reported paying more than $1 million in income tax on tips that it has received since 2013.

In 2021, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) fined ActBlue $3,300 for funneling $44,000 in illegal contributions during the 2020 election cycle. Article

In December of 2022 Gateway Pundit published an article detailing how a team of researchers found that WASHINGTON STATE had a massive network of “Campaign Finance Mule” donors making thousands of small $ donations to Raphael Warnock in Georgia; and other nationwide Democrat Candidates, and Progressive PAC’s that had been intentionally set up via ActBlue. It was also discovered that there were massive numbers of Democrat donors making donations at a rate that defied all logic and reason!

The team discovered that the donors aka “Smurfs” (coined name based on the 1980’s Smurf cartoon / TV series and Mexican Drug & Money Cartel runners’ nicknames) were “Not Employed,” “Retired,” mostly elderly and liberal. But it is not just WA state, it is EVERY state that apparent huge, wide scale illegal money laundering is taking place, breaking several state and federal campaign finance laws!

In 2023 Scientist and engineer Draza Smith, Maryland Attorney Walter Charlton, and most recently James O’Keefe, O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) and thousands of concerned citizen data analysts, journalists and investigators from all over the country have joined their efforts.

Election Watch has hired private investigators going door-to-door interviewing the elderly donors and has many documented videos and written reports showing the donors are victims in a massive RICO crime scheme. Additionally, O’Keefe and his OMG army of citizen journalists are interviewing, documenting, and confirming that donors’ identities may have been stolen to launder hundreds of millions of dollars.

Many of O’Keefe’s Army of Citizen Journalists’ Daily Videos are Going Viral – Showing Elderly Donors saying they are NOT donating the FEC stated Amount of Reported Funds or the Reported Number of Times!

Oral, written and video documented reports in AZ, CA, Fl, NY, MD. MI, TX, WI, IL and other states indicate that many of these donors appear to be innocent victims of the scam and their testimonials show that they are NOT making or authorizing these donations. This appears to be a very coordinated and organized Racketeering (RICO) operation working across state lines.

This is truly epic and reveals how vast and deep the criminal cartel has infiltrated into the business of illegally influencing our elections!

According to Election Watch the team tracks campaign donation money flow and activity. It is important to note that the team has detected numerous errors and irregularities in the FEC data including many duplicate entries.

Each campaign donation transaction has a unique identifier number showing that some of these individual “Not Employed” / “Retired” donors EACH made between 40,000 and 70,000 separate contributions over the last 6-7 years. What is particularly odd is that most of the transactions are very small dollars. In fact, the team has documented over 14 million transactions between 1 cent – 99 cents.

Election Watch suspects potential sources of the money could be coming from overseas interests since the small amounts correlate to currency exchange differences.

Certainly, some of this FEC data may not be accurate. Mistakes are bound to happen, especially with such large data sets. You are only as good as the data you are given (garbage-in / garbage-out). However, it is impossible to believe that the FEC could get it so wrong so many thousands of times over the course of so many years; but perhaps some of the erroneous data is part of an intentional CRIMINAL COVER-UP? Criminals are experts at covering-up their crimes and this could be the Modus Operandi you would expect criminals to follow.

In my two previous articles I provided action steps via the fec.gov website for finding potential smurfs in ANY ZIP CODE IN THE US, typing in “Not Employed” in the Occupation filter, etc.. Since last publication many more money mules have been found in WA state, and we have identified patterns that very much appear to be money laundering, fraud and identity theft happening in EVERY STATE.

HERE IS ANOTHER ACTION STEP:

#1. Pick any statewide candidate.

#2. Go to the State Public Disclosure Commission Website (or your state’s equivalent) and look for out-of-state donors (if possible, in Red States) who donated multiple times to these in-state campaigns.

#3. Find the donor’s name and put them into the fec.gov website Contributor field and search.

#4. This will lead to THOUSANDS of Smurf donations for each individual “Not Employed” / “Retired” donor via ActBlue / Dems etc. (see #OF US ACTBLUE / DEM DONATIONS in table below).

#5. Download CSV files, save as Excel files, make PDFs, and take screenshots when appropriate.

Using the above 5 step template we are finding an abundance of out-of-state donors donating to statewide candidates, i.e., Inslee, Ferguson etc. mostly with about 1-50 donations per candidate. Oftentimes the donor is making thousands or even tens of thousands of very low (in many cases 1 cent to 99 cents) nationwide donations to ActBlue and other Left-wing PAC’s and Candidates.

Here are some findings of potential victim donors by concerned researchers:

WA CANDIDATE DONOR TOTAL #OF US ACTBLUE / DEM DONATIONS TOTAL $

Jay Inslee KS “Retired” Female 9,030 1/1/17 -12/31/22 $53,867

* Jay Inslee OR “Not Emp” Female 18,389 1/1/17 – 12/31/22 $152,618

* Ferguson / Inslee PA “Not Emp” Man 30,401 1/1/17 – 12/31/20 $75,217

Feguson / Inslee WA “Not Emp” Female 9,065 1/1/17 – 12/31/20 $97,676

Jay Inslee CA “Not Emp” Man 12,869 1/1/17 – 12/31/22 $58,359

Patty Murray AZ “Not Emp” Female 8,812 1/1//17 – 11/20/22 $168,261

Patty Murray CA “Not Emp” Man 6,023 1/1/17 – 12/31/22 $176,097

Kim Schrier WA “Not Emp” Female 17,803 4/17/18 – 07/31/22 $163,085

* OR female who donated 18,389 times to ActBlue – 4,566 of these donations are under $1 and 15,481 donations are $10 or less.

OF NOTE: *The Ferguson / Inslee “Not Employed” PA man who donated 30,401 times between 1/1/17 – 12/31/20 average donation amount was $2.47. Expand the fields to 1/1/07 – 12/31/20 and you will see the donor made 39,113 donations per the fec.gov website. His total contributions were $126,682 (an average of $3.24 per donation). Curiously this man has many donations recorded to Jenna Griswold, link here.

(…)

SUMMARY:

There is overwhelming evidence that someone or something has been / is manipulating donor election data in literally EVERY Zip Code throughout the United States to maliciously influence the outcome of elections. Much of the evidence presented so far shows these are Criminal (RICO) Organized Racketeering Election Crimes.

Is this a group / network of people? Is this the use of computer algorithm software programs and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at work? It would seem so. AI is prevalent in our society, and it is not a stretch to believe that very well-paid nefarious actors with evil intentions are programming software that uses AI (perhaps even programming in “errors” to throw people off and cover up their crimes).

AI is designed to get things done faster, more efficiently and more accurately, e.g. weather forecasting. AI is also being used by many law firms to collect data to find trends for jury trial selections, to predict how a juror would react and eventually rule in a case, and to conduct mock trials, etc.

If these bad actors can so easily launder hundreds of millions of dollars illegally by creating fake donors, then creating fake voters and voting for them, should be just as easy, perhaps even easier (especially with Mail-in voting). And if they can pull off, and get away with the obvious 2022 AZ election crimes for Gov, SOS, Sen and AG, then the Wisconsin Supreme court and Chicago Mayor races are Child’s Play…

All indication is that they have been doing this for many years! The good news is that criminal activity is being detected and pursued. Each day that goes by there is more evidence of the massive corruption. We are committed to, and demand to know and find out who is responsible. True Election Integrity is non-partisan and whoever is intentionally breaking the law needs to be exposed and eradicated!

Fraud, Campaign Finance Law Violations, Money Laundering, Identity Theft, Elder Abuse!

The RICO statute allows for extended criminal penalties AND a civil cause of action if a pattern of certain, defined criminal activities are present (e.g., intent to defraud and money laundering) and contains a provision that allows for the commencement of a civil action by a private party to recover damages sustained as a result of the commission of a RICO predicate offense. Let’s hope we can get Congressional subpoenas out soon that will lead to necessary thorough investigations, detailed forensic audits, and criminal prosecutions!

The more documented money-mule victims that are verified, and filed FEC and PDC complaints the better. Due diligence, investigations and following the money trail will lead us to the true criminal perpetrators and much needed reforms. This is just the tip of the iceberg and may take years to fully uncover. A HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that is taking on this effort!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WSRP Executive Board Member, 4-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, Property Manager, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 RNC National Convention Delegate.

