Elon Musk Tells Tucker Carlson Google Co-Founder Larry Page Wants to Build a Digital God

During Elon Musk’s long anticipated sit down interview with Tucker Carlson, the CEO of Tesla stated Co-Founder of Google, Larry Page, once told him he plans to build a ‘digital god’.

Musk told Tucker that he used to stay at Larry Page’s house in Palo Alto, California and he frequently warned Page about the dangers of AI.

The CEO of Twitter continued and said Page noticeably did not take heed to his warning about AI safety but instead called him a speciesist.

Musk also shared with Tucker that Google’s end game is to a “create digital super intelligence” or in other words a “digital god.”

WATCH:

Elon Musk says Google co-founder Larry Page once told him that he wants to build a "Digital God" using AI. pic.twitter.com/DMvME0ADfa — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 18, 2023

Later in the interview Musk would explain how Google’s end game is to create Artificial General Intelligence or AGI.

AGI is the key factor many Silicon Valley engineers believe is the key for the singularity or intelligence explosion to occur.

The term singularity hit the mainstream after Ray Kurzweil released his book “The Singularity Is Near” which explains how in the near future “human life will be irreversibly transformed” by technology that is smarter than the human brain.

Page himself is a big fan of Kurzweil, and many of his startups reflect it too.

In 2013 Page announced Google’s subsidiary Calico which is seeking to cure death.

Kurzweil’s documentary Transcendent Man has also made it clear he wants to seek eternal life outside of God.

If you are in the dark about the singularity watch Ben Goertzel break it down with Rogan: