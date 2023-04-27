Elizabeth Warren Still Pushing Democrats to Pack the U.S. Supreme Court

FOr a few months now, it seemed like the left wing calls to pack the U.S. Supreme Court had died down, but not for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

She is claiming that the court has been ‘hijacked’ by the right and that liberals must pack the court to balance it.

Remember all the claims from Democrats and the media about protecting our cherished norms while Trump was president? That was all a lie. They do not care about norms and this proves it.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Elizabeth Warren declares war on the Supreme Court Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is well known for lying about having Native American heritage. But, at least when it comes to her political statements, Senator Pocahontas is remarkably candid. After all, the Massachusetts Democrat just openly admitted that she wants to destroy the Supreme Court as we know it — and spark a constitutional crisis. “I’ll just be blunt: right-wing extremists have hijacked the Supreme Court of the United States,” Warren tweeted on Tuesday. “From shredding abortion rights to rigging the rules against workers and consumers, an out-of-touch majority is substituting their own views for the rule of law.” “For the sake of our freedoms and the sake of our democracy, we must expand the Supreme Court to rebalance it, and we need to institute a binding code of ethics for the justices,” the senator concluded. There’s a lot to unpack here, but Warren’s spiel is wrong from the get-go. The idea that the Supreme Court has been “hijacked by right-wing extremists” who “substitute their own views for the rule of law” is simply unfounded.

See Warren’s tweets below:

I’ll just be blunt: right-wing extremists have hijacked the Supreme Court of the United States. From shredding abortion rights to rigging the rules against workers and consumers, an out-of-touch majority is substituting their own views for the rule of law. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 24, 2023

For the sake of our freedoms and the sake of our democracy, we must expand the Supreme Court to rebalance it, and we need to institute a binding code of ethics for the justices. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 24, 2023

This is from the same party that claims it’s the protector of democracy?

They’re thugs, who care about nothing but power.