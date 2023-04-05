Election Machines STOPPED Working In Green Bay, Wisconsin, Officials Had to Borrow from Another County

As the Wisconsin high stakes spring election came to a close, election officials in Green Bay reported a voting machine malfunctioned which caused the city to borrow an election machine from Brown County.

City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys reported an election machine malfunctioned at the Green Bay Botanical Garden voting station.

After voters noticed the machine stopped working, officials replaced it but the replacement machine didn’t work either.

Election officials then tried to replace the new machine with another machine but that too didn’t work.

This resulted in city officials to call Brown County to borrow their election machine.

Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

This isn’t the first time election machines have malfunctioned in Green Bay.

City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys stated “It’s the same problem we’ve been having at that ward for a couple different election cycles.”

The spring election in Wisconsin has been deemed as the biggest election of the year.

Mainly due to the fact it will decide whether or not Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will be controlled by Conservative or radical leftists.