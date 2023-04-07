Dr. Shiva Joins Steve Bannon on The War Room to Discuss His Historic Work on the Long Fuse Report – Revealing Twitter-Government Collusion – with Shout-Out to Gateway Pundit (VIDEO)

On Holy Thursday Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai went on The War Room to discuss his historic work on the Long Fuse Report revealing Twitter-US government collusion to censor and delete unfavored content online.

Previously The Gateway Pundit reported back in July 2021 on how Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai was able to uncover Twitter’s “partner support portal.”

Dr. Shiva discovered that Twitter built a special portal offered to certain governmental entities so that government officials can flag and delete content they dislike for any reason, as part of what they call their “Twitter Partner Status.”

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, the man who invented email, ran for US Senate in Massachusetts as a Republican and made allegations of voter fraud on Twitter. These tweets were then deleted by the far-left tech giant. Later it was discovered that they were deleted at the direction of government employees of the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office.

Dr. Shiva was able to discover this back in 2021, years before the Twitter Files reports and Elon Musk’s welcomed ownership of the company.

In late July Dr. Shiva released another explosive report.

Dr. Shiva revealed how election officials and government actors work together to coordinate with social media platforms to silence speech in America.

Via Vashiva.com – click here for high resolution image.

On Thursday Dr. Shiva spoke with Steve Bannon about his previous work in 2021. Dr. Shiva thanked State Bannon and Gateway Pundit for being the only two outlets to report on this amazing discovery.

Here is Dr. Shiva on The War Room on Thursday.