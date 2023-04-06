Dr. Peter McCullough – “This Spike Protein is a Killer”

Dr. Peter McCullough was one of the most outspoken and bravest leaders during the pandemic – today he is continuing his work to keep Americans healthy and safe in this new post-pandemic era of spike protein.
Dr. McCullough wasn’t afraid to stand up to big pharma, big tech and big government during the pandemic, and he is showing that same courage today.
“This spike protein is a killer, and it rips through the hearts of men and women,” said Dr. McCullough in a new video where he calls the response of the FDA and the CDC to the dangers of spike protein as “criminal.”
Watch:
The good news is that, despite censorship by the mainstream medical community, solutions exist to deal with this deadly spike protein. Dr. Peter McCullough notes the following potential remedies:
-
Prescription Ivermectin
-
Prescription Low-Dose Naltrexone
-
Over-the-counter Nattokinase
In particular, nattokinase shows great promise.
From Dr. McCullough:
I have found nattokinase, the Japanese product derived from natto (a traditional Japanese food made from whole soybeans that have been fermented with Bacillus subtilis var. natto.) to be the most compelling and scientifically supported approach to clear Spike protein out of the body via proteolytic degradation.
Not only is nattokinase over-the counter, Dr. Peter McCullough and his team at The Wellness Company designed an optimized Nattokinase-based supplement, Spike Support, to give people everywhere access to this critical ingredient (plus, ordering through this link and the links below benefits Gateway Pundit).
In addition to Nattokinase, which aids with circulation and dissolves spike proteins, Spike Support also includes:
-
Dandelion for a detoxifying agent and prevent spike protein cellular binding
-
Black sativa to possibly facilitate cellular repair
-
Green tea for added defenses at the cellular level through scavenging for free radicals
-
Irish sea moss to help rebuild damaged tissue and muscle