District Attorney Launches Investigation After Massachusetts Maritime Academy Cadet Found Dead in Dorm

A cadet at Massachusetts Maritime Academy was found dead in her room on Wednesday morning, Boston25 News reported.

Authorities have already launched an investigation.

According to Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois, a 22-year-old woman was found dead in her dorm room at the public university in Buzzards Bay shortly before 10 a.m.

Based on the preliminary investigation, there are no signs of foul play and no threat to public safety.

DA Galibois is expected to release more information regarding the incident.

Academy President McDonald issued a statement following the incident.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I can confirm a cadet has passed away in our dorms. Until further details are available, we request that the privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time,” said Academy President Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald.

