Did Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez use a ‘burner’ Twitter account to issue a death threat to conservative blogger Matt Walsh?

It appears AOC used an anonymous ‘burner’ account to attack Matt Walsh, “Libs of TikTok” and others conservatives.

The New York Democrat accidentally replied with her alternative Twitter account “Zaza Demon”

Twitter user “Joe Biden Hates Black People” responded to one of AOC’s tweets reminding her that she sends money to Nazis – and a random Twitter account “Zaza Demon” responded in the first person: “Lol and what makes you think that i did anything to support nazis? You’re delusional. Seek help.”

It appears AOC accidentally responded with her secret account.

YOOOOO!!! AOC has burned accounts. I responded to one of her posts reminding her that she sends money to Nazis, and some random account responded to me speaking in first person as if I attacked them. Then that same person DELETED the tweets 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/GxwIWSPv6h — Joe Biden Hates Black People (@realnikohouse) April 1, 2023

The “Zaza Demon” account also wished death on conservative blogger Matt Walsh.

Matt Walsh recently tweeted: “I came to the conclusion years ago that the trans movement is the greatest evil our country faces.”

AOC’s burner account replied: “You are a hateful little freak and i can’t wait until you piss off a trans person that actually is as unhinged as you claim to say they all are.”

“Zaza Demon” added: “Can’t be a bigot if you’re no longer breathing:)”

What did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mean by this? pic.twitter.com/LxRBG4xuBz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 3, 2023

The “Zaza Demon” Twitter account also called “Libs of TikTok” a “worthless c*nt” after a Twitter user poked fun at AOC for not recognizing the Libs of TikTok

The “Zaza Demon” account disappeared from Twitter after people figured out it was likely AOC’s secret account.

