Did AOC Use a Secret Twitter Account, “Zaza Demon” to Wish Death on Conservative Blogger Matt Walsh?

by

Did Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez use a ‘burner’ Twitter account to issue a death threat to conservative blogger Matt Walsh?

It appears AOC used an anonymous ‘burner’ account to attack Matt Walsh, “Libs of TikTok” and others conservatives.

The New York Democrat accidentally replied with her alternative Twitter account “Zaza Demon”

Twitter user “Joe Biden Hates Black People” responded to one of AOC’s tweets reminding her that she sends money to Nazis – and a random Twitter account “Zaza Demon” responded in the first person: “Lol and what makes you think that i did anything to support nazis? You’re delusional. Seek help.”

It appears AOC accidentally responded with her secret account.

The “Zaza Demon” account also wished death on conservative blogger Matt Walsh.

Matt Walsh recently tweeted: “I came to the conclusion years ago that the trans movement is the greatest evil our country faces.”

AOC’s burner account replied: “You are a hateful little freak and i can’t wait until you piss off a trans person that actually is as unhinged as you claim to say they all are.”

“Zaza Demon” added: “Can’t be a bigot if you’re no longer breathing:)”

The “Zaza Demon” Twitter account also called “Libs of TikTok” a “worthless c*nt” after a Twitter user poked fun at AOC for not recognizing the Libs of TikTok

The “Zaza Demon” account disappeared from Twitter after people figured out it was likely AOC’s secret account.

WATCH:

Cristina Laila

Cristina Laila

 