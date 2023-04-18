DEVELOPING: Multiple People Trapped After Parking Garage Collapses in NYC (VIDEO)

Dozens of people are trapped after a parking garage collapsed in New York City.

One person has died and many more are injured.

The collapse happened around 4:15 ET at Ann and William streets.

#BREAKING | The roof of a parking garage has collapsed in Lower Manhattan. The collapse happened around 4:15 p.m. at Ann and William streets. Citizen app video showed vehicles piled on top of each other after the roof collapsed. pic.twitter.com/OzVHn3SEcv — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 18, 2023

The New York Post reported:

Multiple people were trapped Tuesday after a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan, officials said. Shocking footage from the scene shows multiple cars on top of the concave roof as a woman get can be heard screaming, “Get out!” A total of three people were hurt, two minor and one more serious but not critical, according to fire officials, but that number was expected to increase. “Injuries, deaths expected to change rapidly,” a fire official said. Mayor Eric Adams was en route to the scene as of 4:40, according to a City Hall spokesman. The NYPD asked the public to avoid the area of Ann Street, between Nassau and William Streets, due to an emergency response to the collapse.

Ring footage of the collapse:

EXCLUSIVE: Footage from a vehicle inside in parking lot the explosion and collapse reported in Manhattan parking garage at Ann St and William St. Multiple people trapped, according to 911 calls. pic.twitter.com/wHCQl9tPSB — Yid Info (@YidInfoOfficial) April 18, 2023

DEVELOPING…please check back for updates.