DEVELOPING: Multiple People Trapped After Parking Garage Collapses in NYC (VIDEO)

Dozens of people are trapped after a parking garage collapsed in New York City.

One person has died and many more are injured.

The collapse happened around 4:15 ET at Ann and William streets.

The New York Post reported:

Multiple people were trapped Tuesday after a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan, officials said.

Shocking footage from the scene shows multiple cars on top of the concave roof as a woman get can be heard screaming, “Get out!”

A total of three people were hurt, two minor and one more serious but not critical, according to fire officials, but that number was expected to increase.

“Injuries, deaths expected to change rapidly,” a fire official said.

Mayor Eric Adams was en route to the scene as of 4:40, according to a City Hall spokesman.

The NYPD asked the public to avoid the area of Ann Street, between Nassau and William Streets, due to an emergency response to the collapse.

Ring footage of the collapse:

DEVELOPING…please check back for updates.

Cristina Laila

Cristina Laila

 

