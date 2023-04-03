DEVELOPING: McDonald’s Shuts US Offices, Prepares For Layoffs

McDonald’s is temporarily shutting its US offices this week as it prepares for corporate layoffs.

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization,” McDonald’s said in an internal email viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

McDonald’s corporate employees were asked to work from home Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as it makes announcements related to staffing and company restructuring.

It is unclear how many corporate employees will be laid off.

