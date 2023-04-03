DEVELOPING: McDonald’s Shuts US Offices, Prepares For Layoffs

McDonald’s is temporarily shutting its US offices this week as it prepares for corporate layoffs.
“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization,” McDonald’s said in an internal email viewed by The Wall Street Journal.
McDonald’s corporate employees were asked to work from home Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as it makes announcements related to staffing and company restructuring.
It is unclear how many corporate employees will be laid off.
The Wall Street Journal reported:
McDonald’s Corp. MCD 0.66%increase; green up pointing triangle is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs undertaken by the burger giant as part of a broader company restructuring.
The Chicago-based fast-food chain said in an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff that they should work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually. The company, in the message, asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters.