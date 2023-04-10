DEVELOPING: Mass Shooting in Louisville, Kentucky – Multiple Casualties Reported (PHOTOS)

Louisville, Kentucky – A mass shooting occurred in Louisville this morning.

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced the incident occurred in the 300 block of East Main and there are multiple casualties.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg is warning civilians to stay out of the area.

NBC News reports the incident happened in the shadows of Slugger Field, home of the Cincinnati Reds triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats.

According to the Daily Mail, over a dozen police cars and three ambulances responded and stretchers were being rolled onto some ambulances.

Developing…

