DEVELOPING: Mass Shooting in Louisville, Kentucky – Multiple Casualties Reported (PHOTOS)

Louisville, Kentucky – A mass shooting occurred in Louisville this morning.
The Louisville Metro Police Department announced the incident occurred in the 300 block of East Main and there are multiple casualties.
https://mobile.twitter.com/LMPD/status/1645418233443303426
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg is warning civilians to stay out of the area.
https://mobile.twitter.com/LouisvilleMayor/status/1645415308541173762
NBC News reports the incident happened in the shadows of Slugger Field, home of the Cincinnati Reds triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats.
According to the Daily Mail, over a dozen police cars and three ambulances responded and stretchers were being rolled onto some ambulances.
Developing…