Deranged Florida Democrats Arrested While Protesting Bill to Protect Babies – Then Elon Musk’s ‘Community Notes’ WRECKS Democrats with the Brutal Truth on Arrests (VIDEO)

by
Credit: Tallahassee Democrat

Florida Democrats managed to get themselves arrested while protesting a pro-life measure.

The legislation in question would ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It passed the Republican-dominated Florida Senate by a vote of 26-13 along party lines Monday.

The legislation now heads to the Florida House, which is also controlled by the GOP. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to sign the bill into law.

After the vote, Democrats led by State Party Chair Nikki Fried and Sen. Lauren Book threw a tantrum and held a childish protest outside Tallahassee City Hall.

Despite being warned multiple times by Tallahassee Police to vacate they premises, they refused. The police then arrested them.

WATCH:

The Tallahassee Democrat reported:

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book were among about a dozen demonstrators who were handcuffed and arrested at an evening protest for abortion rights outside Tallahassee City Hall.

The protesters, condemning the state’s proposed six-week abortion ban, were taken away by police while sitting in a circle and singing “Lean on Me” inside a barricaded area of a park that was closed at sunset.

They were warned by police that if they didn’t leave the area, they would be subject to arrest. As a large contingent of police approached, protesters yelled “shame, shame” as everyone was cuffed and walked to the parking garage beneath City Hall and loaded into a Tallahassee Police Department van.

Naturally, Democrats on Twitter decided to blame the man responsible for the Florida Democratic Party’s total destruction, DeSantis.

There’s just one problem, however. DeSantis does not personally possess the power to arrest political opponents.

Elon Musk’s new feature to Twitter, “Community Notes,” has the brutal truth: Nikki Fried and company were arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department, which is controlled by the the city.

The city commission has a Democratic Party majority and the mayor is a Democrat.

Do not expect Randi Weingarten and her fellow leftists to admit the error, though. Their lack of wisdom is only surpassed by their stubbornness.

Cullen Linebarger

