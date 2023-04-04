Deranged Florida Democrats Arrested While Protesting Bill to Protect Babies – Then Elon Musk’s ‘Community Notes’ WRECKS Democrats with the Brutal Truth on Arrests (VIDEO)

Florida Democrats managed to get themselves arrested while protesting a pro-life measure.

The legislation in question would ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It passed the Republican-dominated Florida Senate by a vote of 26-13 along party lines Monday.

The legislation now heads to the Florida House, which is also controlled by the GOP. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to sign the bill into law.

After the vote, Democrats led by State Party Chair Nikki Fried and Sen. Lauren Book threw a tantrum and held a childish protest outside Tallahassee City Hall.

Despite being warned multiple times by Tallahassee Police to vacate they premises, they refused. The police then arrested them.

JUST IN: Florida Senate Minority leader Laura Book and Former Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried ARRESTED IN TALLAHASSEE Monday evening after protesting the state's new six-week abortion ban.. pic.twitter.com/w4xHeNgGyM — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) April 4, 2023

The Tallahassee Democrat reported:

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book were among about a dozen demonstrators who were handcuffed and arrested at an evening protest for abortion rights outside Tallahassee City Hall. The protesters, condemning the state’s proposed six-week abortion ban, were taken away by police while sitting in a circle and singing “Lean on Me” inside a barricaded area of a park that was closed at sunset. They were warned by police that if they didn’t leave the area, they would be subject to arrest. As a large contingent of police approached, protesters yelled “shame, shame” as everyone was cuffed and walked to the parking garage beneath City Hall and loaded into a Tallahassee Police Department van.

Naturally, Democrats on Twitter decided to blame the man responsible for the Florida Democratic Party’s total destruction, DeSantis.

Welcome to the Free State of Florida where peaceful protesters get arrested, including Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and Senate Minority leader Lauren Book.pic.twitter.com/RUGVkYMCOg — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) April 4, 2023

I am sorry that Ron Desantis is arresting political opponents. I am sorry that he is arresting women, and pregnant women. — martysalo (@msalo71) April 4, 2023

I'd say "unbelievable," but this is the so-called free state of Florida under Ron DeSantis.@NikkiFried is the Democratic leader for this moment. Fearless. On the side of justice. On the right side of history. Keep fighting, Nikki. We got your back. https://t.co/C962x3uf6u — Benjamin J. Kirby (@benjaminjkirby) April 4, 2023

There’s just one problem, however. DeSantis does not personally possess the power to arrest political opponents.

Elon Musk’s new feature to Twitter, “Community Notes,” has the brutal truth: Nikki Fried and company were arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department, which is controlled by the the city.

The city commission has a Democratic Party majority and the mayor is a Democrat.

Now DeSantis is arresting is opponents https://t.co/LlRtJRsRII — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) April 4, 2023

Do not expect Randi Weingarten and her fellow leftists to admit the error, though. Their lack of wisdom is only surpassed by their stubbornness.