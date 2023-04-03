Democrats Are Using the ‘2022 Michigan Model of Eliminating GOP Candidates’ to Decide Which Republican Will Be Allowed to Run for President in 2024

If you can’t beat them – Jail them.

On Tuesday a crooked Soros-funded New York City District Attorney will fulfill his dream and indict President Donald Trump on garbage felony and misdemeanor charges in New York City. President Trump left the city he helped build for 60 years during his presidency as the far-left politicians became tyrannical and unbearable.

Today New York City is a cesspool of violence where DA Alvin Bragg bragged about releasing felons. At the same time he manufactured charges against Trump in an attempt to silence the GOP presidential front-runner and eventually jail him for a made-up crime.

This is not the first time in recent years that Democrats have disqualified popular Republican candidates.

Back in 2022 Democrats in Michigan, under the leadership of Gretchen Whitmer, disqualified the two top Republican gubernatorial candidates.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections, a corrupt group that allowed the 2020 state election to be stolen by hundreds of ballot traffickers and tens of thousands of illegal ballots, disqualified the two leading Republican candidates for the gubernatorial election in May 2022.

Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and billionaire businessman Perry Johnson were knocked out of the race by the leftist election group. The Michigan Bureau of Elections claims they do not have enough legitimate signatures on their petitions to enter the race.



Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and billionaire businessman Perry Johnson

Craig and Perry were both very attractive Republican candidates who were vying for the Republican nomination. They were running against the very unpopular and tyrannical Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

So the Democrats got rid of them.

This was an easy way to eliminate the competition early.

The Detroit News reported at the time.

Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and businessman Perry Johnson, two of the top candidates for the Republican nomination for governor, didn’t submit enough valid petition signatures to make the ballot, according to findings from the Michigan Bureau of Elections. The bureau’s revelations Monday evening shook up the 2022 race to be Michigan’s governor, potentially leaving Republicans without their most well-known candidate, Craig, and without their wealthiest hopeful, Johnson. If the bureau’s reviews hold, five of the 10 candidates who submitted signatures to run for governor wouldn’t make the ballot. Three other GOP candidates for governor were also found to have insufficient signatures: financial adviser Michael Markey of Grand Haven, Michigan State Police Capt. Michael Brown of Stevensville and entrepreneur Donna Brandenburg of Byron Center.

Now Democrats are using this same technique on the national stage.

As Mark Levin said earlier on Sunday night, “They seek to overwhelm him, imprison him on state charges and on federal charges, and choose the Republican nominee by the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party is tyrannical. The party that is dragging this country into tyranny.”

You all know it’s true.