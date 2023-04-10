Democrat Activist and Springsteen Guitarist Steven Van Zandt Calls for Republican Genocide: “Exterminate these Cockroaches Once and for All”: Report

Little Steven Van Zandt, E Street Band guitar player and longtime close friend of Bruce Springsteen, reportedly posted and then deleted a hate-filled rant on Twitter Sunday that called for the genocide of Republicans.

Van Zandt posted a few hours before taking the stage with Springsteen at UBS Arena in Belmont Park in Long Island, New York as part of a two-night stand there of the International Tour. Van Zandt’s call for mass murder comes as Springsteen’s tour is thematically focused on the mortality of aging rockers like himself.

Steven Van Zandt performs at a concert by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Cleveland, Ohio, April 5, 2023, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Springsteen was recently honored with the National Medal of Arts award by Joe Biden at a White House ceremony on March 21.

A few days later Van Zandt palled around with Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD) during a D.C. stop on the Springsteen tour. Van Zandt, who covers his head to hide scars from a 1970s car crash, shared head bandana tips with the recently cancer-stricken Raskin:

Van Zandt was commenting on the expulsion last week of two Tennessee House Democrats who took over the state House floor during a protest calling for gun control.

Van Zandt’s rant was screen-capped and reposted. Text: “Outrageous doesn’t begin to describe the actions of these Republican White Supremicist scumbag cowards and pussies that need guns to feel like real men. Gen Z, Gen Y, Gen X will unite and exterminate these cockroaches once and for all”

Van Zandt also deleted another anti-GOP tweet Sunday, according to Breitbart, that said, “To avoid spending half my day deleting Foxsucking scumbag Russian bots and MAGOTT cockroaches like you! Go take away some women’s rights, keep some Black people from voting, go harass a Trans event, go shoot some kids, do what Republicans do best and get the fuck outta my feed! https://t.co/5zV1hPEvIz”

https://twitter.com/StevieVanZandt/status/1645107405968080897

Van Zandt has also posted photos of himself with more House Democrats and media personalities.

With CBS reporter Robert Costa and Raskin:

With Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA):

With Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA):

With NBC/MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner:

Will Biden, Raskin and other Democrats be called on by the media to denounce Van Zandt’s call for Republican genocide? Will Bruce Springsteen demand his friend apologize?

