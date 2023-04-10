Democrat Activist and Springsteen Guitarist Steven Van Zandt Calls for Republican Genocide: “Exterminate these Cockroaches Once and for All”: Report

Little Steven Van Zandt, E Street Band guitar player and longtime close friend of Bruce Springsteen, reportedly posted and then deleted a hate-filled rant on Twitter Sunday that called for the genocide of Republicans.

Van Zandt posted a few hours before taking the stage with Springsteen at UBS Arena in Belmont Park in Long Island, New York as part of a two-night stand there of the International Tour. Van Zandt’s call for mass murder comes as Springsteen’s tour is thematically focused on the mortality of aging rockers like himself.

Springsteen was recently honored with the National Medal of Arts award by Joe Biden at a White House ceremony on March 21.

Today, President Biden presented the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the 2021 National Medals of Arts – awarding 23 extraordinary Americans with two of our nation’s highest honors for contributions to the arts and humanities. pic.twitter.com/OpB8MvJ3DA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 22, 2023

A few days later Van Zandt palled around with Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD) during a D.C. stop on the Springsteen tour. Van Zandt, who covers his head to hide scars from a 1970s car crash, shared head bandana tips with the recently cancer-stricken Raskin:

Little Steven—star of stage and screen who taught me everything I need to know about wearing fine head-dress to rock the House—is in the Capitol city! Thrilled you're here. @StevieVanZandt https://t.co/r3YCFCrygm pic.twitter.com/5ptAmwuJB2 — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) March 27, 2023

Van Zandt was commenting on the expulsion last week of two Tennessee House Democrats who took over the state House floor during a protest calling for gun control.

Van Zandt’s rant was screen-capped and reposted. Text: “Outrageous doesn’t begin to describe the actions of these Republican White Supremicist scumbag cowards and pussies that need guns to feel like real men. Gen Z, Gen Y, Gen X will unite and exterminate these cockroaches once and for all”

So, why did you delete this @StevieVanZandt? “Exterminate the (Republican) cockroaches”?? Huh. Btw, the Internet is forever you hateful bigot. pic.twitter.com/vdRNkzLPWX — SilverPatriotRedux (@ReduxPatriot) April 9, 2023

Van Zandt also deleted another anti-GOP tweet Sunday, according to Breitbart, that said, “To avoid spending half my day deleting Foxsucking scumbag Russian bots and MAGOTT cockroaches like you! Go take away some women’s rights, keep some Black people from voting, go harass a Trans event, go shoot some kids, do what Republicans do best and get the fuck outta my feed! https://t.co/5zV1hPEvIz”

https://twitter.com/StevieVanZandt/status/1645107405968080897

Van Zandt has also posted photos of himself with more House Democrats and media personalities.

With CBS reporter Robert Costa and Raskin:

My DC bodyguards. Robert Costa and Jamie Raskin! pic.twitter.com/hX360J69IZ — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) March 27, 2023

With Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA):

With Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA):

With the Honorable and very cool Mr. Lieu. pic.twitter.com/SknnV3wEAz — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) March 29, 2023

With NBC/MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner:

Always good seeing Glenn. One of America’s most trusted analysts. https://t.co/PWGI0J7EjC — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) April 8, 2023

Will Biden, Raskin and other Democrats be called on by the media to denounce Van Zandt’s call for Republican genocide? Will Bruce Springsteen demand his friend apologize?