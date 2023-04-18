Climate Cultists Blame Global Warming on Rice

The climate change cultists are now blaming global warming on rice fields.

The far-left green zealots and globalists want the peasants eating bugs and living in a pod.

“Rice is to blame for around 10 percent of global emissions of methane, a gas that over two decades, traps about 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide. Scientists say that if the world wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, rice cannot be ignored.” AFP reported.

“Rice, which sets them apart from other crops, has a standing water layer in the field, which means there’s not exchange of air between the soil and the atmosphere,” Bjoern Ole Sander of the International Rice Research Institute said. “So that means you have in the soil anaerobic conditions, and that means there are different bacterias active in the soil than you would find in wheat or maize.”

“Under the global methane pledge, Vietnam and several other major rice producers in Asia have vowed to cut emissions by 30% by 2020 and 2023, but the two largest producers, Chin and India, failed to sign,” AFP reported.

Red meat is bad, cows are bad and now rice is bad.

They want us to starve.

