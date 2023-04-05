Classless Stormy Daniels Makes Vile Statement In Response to Trump Arraignment

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Adult actress Stormy Daniels gave a lewd, classless statement on the same day that former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a New York court over alleged ‘hush money’ payments that he made to Daniels.

After Trump’s arraignment, he flew back down to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and gave a defiant speech to supporters, slamming the charges against him, as well as other charges, as politically biased.

The skanky and classless Daniels, who has vocally defended herself on Twitter after facing criticism, said that while she may be a ‘c*m dumpster’, at least she is not ‘under arrest.’

Oddly enough, Daniels was arrested in 2018 during a performance at an Ohio strip club where she allowed a male patron to touch her inappropriately.

She has also been forced to pay Trump hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees after filing a series of frivolous lawsuits against him.

On Tuesday, she was forced to pay him an additional $122,000 due to frivolous lawsuits.

Trump will appear in court in New York again in December of 2023, while he’s in the midst of the primary election cycle, for another hearing.

FOX News Reports–

Y'all keep saying "cum dumpster" like it's a bad thing. 😂

It's definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 4, 2023

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels reacted to former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in a Manhattan court on Tuesday with a vulgar tweet that gloated over not being “under arrest.”

“Y’all keep saying ‘c– dumpster’ like it’s a bad thing,” Daniels tweeted. “It’s definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest.”

It’s unclear to whom she was directing the tweet.

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after a years-long investigation that involved hush-money payments made to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, which includes the $130,000 payment she received as well as the $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

He pleaded not guilty during the arraignment before leaving the court and returning to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Also on Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals awarded Trump nearly $122,000 in attorney fees from Daniels over a failed defamation suit she brought against him in 2018.

Trump’s younger son, Eric Trump, tweeted that the amount was in addition to the roughly half a million dollars that she already owes his father over the suit.