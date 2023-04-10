Charles III at an Impasse With Church of England Over His Coronation – Wants Participation of Non-Christian Clerics in Defiance of Tradition – Globalist King Previously Accused of Secretly Being a Muslim

With four weeks to go until the ceremony of Coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, the final preparations are still in a flux, as the Globalist Monarch ‘has been at loggerheads with Church of England leaders over the role other faiths should play in his Coronation.’

Daily Mail reports:

“Church sources say the monarch has been told that his desire for a ‘diverse’ ceremony, including participation by non-Christians, risks clashing with centuries- old canon law, which bars Muslim, Hindu, Jewish and other faith leaders from reading out prayers during the service.”

Charles has long held the desire to be a ‘Defender of all Faiths’, and wants to make a statement about it on his Coronation, but Church leaders resist him, ‘given that it is an Anglican ceremony, as well as a constitutional event’.

“In a joint message last month, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will officiate at the ceremony, and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said the Coronation ‘at its centre is a Christian service… rooted in long-standing tradition and Christian symbolism’.”

After Queen Elisabeth passed, King Charles spoke about ‘the [Anglican] Church in which my own faith is so deeply rooted’, but for decades, while he ‘studied Arabic to better understand the Quran’ then-Prince Charles was rumored to have secretly converted to a Sufi Islamic lodge.

The issue came to head in the mid-nineties. Middle East Eye recounts:

“In 1996, the grand mufti of Cyprus, shockingly, accused Charles III – the new British king – of secretly being a Muslim.

‘Did you know that Prince Charles has converted to Islam? Yes, yes. He is a Muslim. I can’t say more. But it happened in Turkey. Oh, yes, he converted all right,’ the late Nazim Al-Haqqani said.

‘When you get home check on how often he travels to Turkey. You’ll find that your future king is a Muslim.’”

Needless to say, Buckingham Palace dismissed the subject as ‘nonsense’. But the deep interest and involvement of the new Monarch with Islam can’t be denied. He has spoken numerous times praising the religion he described as possessing “one of the greatest treasuries of accumulated wisdom and spiritual knowledge available to humanity.”

King Charles’ ambivalence towards Christianity comes at a tipping point in UK society. Office of National Statistics, 2021:

“For the first time in a census of England and Wales, less than half of the population (46.2%, 27.5 million people) described themselves as ‘Christian’.”

That represents a crushing 13.1 percentage point decrease in a decade. ‘No religion’ was the second most common response, and the the number of people who described themselves as ‘Muslim’ rose from 4.9% to 6.5%.