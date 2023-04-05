Cash App Creator Stabbed to Death In Democrat Controlled San Francisco

The Creator of Cash App, Bob Lee, was stabbed to death in San Francisco, California.

In a report, the San Francisco Police Department stated they found Lee with several fatal stab wounds at 2:35 am on Tuesday.

Lee was immediately transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At the time of the stabbing, Lee served as the chief product officer of MobileCoin.

The CEO of MobileCoin said in a statement, “Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and Cash App into our world.”

Cash App creator Bob Lee, 43, killed in San Francisco stabbing: reports https://t.co/F0gZVpXQqO pic.twitter.com/uBRU7chxEI — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2023

Per NBC News:

A man who was fatally stabbed early Tuesday near downtown San Francisco was tech executive Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App and former chief technology officer of Square, sources told NBC Bay Area. The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. They found a 43-year-old man with apparent stab wounds, police said. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

There has been no arrest in Lee’s murder and police have yet to release the names of any possible suspects.

In 2022, 55 Murders took place in San Francisco and that number isn’t expected to go down in 2023.

As the murder rate soars, Democrat officials in San Francisco are more focused on celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility.