Capitol Police Are Withholding Thousands of hours of CCTV from Congress and J6 Political Prisoners



The only explosions going off on January 6 were fired by police.

January 6th investigative reporter Free State Will published a major finding last night on his Twitter page.

In his latest court filing he dissected sworn testimony from USCP Counsel Thomas DiBiase and fould that Capitol Police are withholding THOUSANDS of hours of CCTV footage from Congress and from the January 6 political prisoners.

Why is that?

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported – with video proof – there was no major violence on January 6th until the police started firing on Trump supporters with rubber bullets, gas cannisters, exploding cannisters.

J6 Political prisoner Jeffrey McKellop, a former special forces member and US contractor, told us it was when the Capitol Police THREW an elderly woman down the stairs nearly 10 feet three different times is when the crowd erupted that day.

We found the video.

This is what they do not want the American public to see. It is scenes like this and others where government operatives are filmed working the crowd that the US government and Capitol Police do not want you to see.

Via Free State Will.

In my latest J6 case filing, I dissected the new sworn declaration from USCP Counsel Thomas DiBiase. He claims Republicans in Congress now have access to 41,057 hours of CCTV. However, his statement indicates Capitol Police are withholding thousands of hours of CCTV from… pic.twitter.com/003fTCAJR2 — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) April 1, 2023

The two DiBiase declarations indicate that committees seeking access to the CCTV have received different numbers of hours for the 8-hour time frame between noon and 8 p.m. The current House Admin committee received fewer hours than the same committee in the previous Congress. pic.twitter.com/UEGMPXkdWw — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) April 1, 2023

It gets worse. Even if there are only 12,671 hours of CCTV from noon to 8 p.m. on J6, the government has produced less than half of that to J6 defendants in discovery. The government has failed to produce the equivalent of at least 840 cameras and 280 days of CCTV video. pic.twitter.com/LstAaAuHSO — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) April 1, 2023

I also argue that defendants need CCTV from all times and cameras on January 6. This is especially true because an individual dressed like protestors was wandering the first floor of the Capitol minutes before Dominic Pezzola broke the first window. pic.twitter.com/zsPwXGDJek — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) April 1, 2023

Earlier in my filing, I addressed the government’s hypocritical whining regarding my use of First Amendment rights outside the court. I pointed out that the government’s coordinated information campaign against January 6 defendants has far exceeded my own public statements. pic.twitter.com/tufe3xkIER — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) April 1, 2023

I pointed out the government does not know the evidence well enough to know what is relevant to my case, which is further reason for me to have access. I note the government falsely claimed in my indictment that Kamala Harris was in the Capitol despite video showing otherwise. pic.twitter.com/2kmsPbzXO7 — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) April 1, 2023

Bodycam from MPD Officer Richard Carter titled “Escort Harris to DNC” shows him driving his patrol vehicle to escort the Harris motorcade from the Capitol to the DNC at 11:21 a.m. on January 6. This is included as Exhibit 95-2 in my motion. pic.twitter.com/raukAcOyJl — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) April 1, 2023

The government continues to hide evidence from the American public as they force the J6 political prisoners into silence.

This is not what our Founding Fathers envisioned for our country.

Today there are dozens of J6 political prisoners behind bars for two years without a trial.