California Church Fined $1.2 Million for Holding Services During COVID – But Dems Who Broke Rules Get Nothing

A church in San Jose, California is being fined $1.2 million for holding services without masks during the COVID pandemic.

Democrats like Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi, on the other hand, are not in any trouble at all, despite the fact that they both broke the rules.

Newsom dined in an expensive restaurant with friends, without a mask. And Nancy Pelosi got her hair done at a salon.

Two Americas with two sets of rules.

The Associated Press reports:

California church must pay $1.2M for breaking COVID rules A California church that defied safety regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic by holding large, unmasked religious services must pay $1.2 million in fines, a judge has ruled. Calvary Chapel in San Jose was fined last week for ignoring Santa Clara County’s mask-wearing rules between November 2020 and June 2021. The church will appeal, attorney Mariah Gondeiro told the San Jose Mercury News. Calvary was one of several large California evangelical churches that flouted state and local mask-wearing and social distancing rules designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during its deadliest period. That has led to a tangled web of court rulings and challenges. Calvary Chapel sued the county, arguing the health orders violated its religious freedom. Various courts have ruled either in favor the church or the county. The church and its pastors were previously held in contempt of court and fined for violating limits on indoor public gatherings. But a state appellate court reversed those decisions last year, saying that the restrictions on indoor worship services were stricter than for secular activities such as going to grocery stores.

Double standard much?

Lockdowns for thee but not for me! pic.twitter.com/vzTecvcDgA — Hootyman (@TheHootyman) April 15, 2023

The message is loud and clear. Democrats are above the rules they wish to impose on others.

COVID made that simple for everyone to see.