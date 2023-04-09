Cafe in San Francisco That Inspired Bob’s Burgers Closing Due to Inflation

A cafe in San Francisco that was the inspiration for the animated TV show Bob’s Burgers is closing its doors due to inflation.

The owner has tried everything to keep the business going but says he hasn’t made a profit in two years.

It’s yet another casualty of COVID combined with the Biden economy.

The FOX Business Network reports:

San Francisco cafe that inspired ‘Bob’s Burgers’ closes due to inflation Just For You Café, the San Francisco restaurant that inspired the animated sitcom “Bob’s Burgers”, closed down this week, partially due to soaring food inflation. The quirky breakfast joint, known for its New Orleans-style beignets and home-baked bread, was located in the Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco. It originally opened in 1980 and moved to its Dogpatch location in 2002. The café’s owner cited inflation and pandemic-related debt as reasons for its closure. “The long and short of it is that we really haven’t been making money since COVID, and it’s just been kind of a battle,” Owner Reid Hannula told SFGATE. Hannula took over the restaurant in 2018. The café owner said that he used personal money, a disaster loan and a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to keep the restaurant running, but has not made a profit in the last two years. “[The increased prices] started changing overnight, it seemed like,” Hannula recounted. “We went through three price changes on our menu trying to adjust, and the thing we served the most of – eggs – tripled in price. We tried all kinds of things, but we were just bleeding money.”

Can you even imagine how expensive it must be to operate a small business in San Francisco?

Just For You Cafe, a breakfast/brunch staple in Dogpatch, and whose interior was the inspriation for the restaurant in Bob's Burgers, closes. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/GzeMlPqZ85 — 🎹Brendan Getzell 🎸 (@brendangetzell) April 4, 2023

Just For You Cafe, longtime San Fran breakfast joint that inspired ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ shutters after COVID, inflation https://t.co/QuyoRFBsxI pic.twitter.com/7djGQp8Xf9 — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2023

Another one bites the dust.

