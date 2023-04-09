Budweiser Has New Ad with Dylan Mulvaney Since the Last One Did So Well (VIDEO)

Bud Light has a new ad with Dylan Mulvaney the fem trans guy to promote their BEER. It’s not clear if Dylan ever drank a beer. And it’s not clear why they would pick Dylan to be their spokesperson. But here we are.

Last week’s ad was a flaming success.

Following the release, several musicians promised to boycott Budweiser from their tours.

The second Bud Light Dylan ad of fem trans Dylan Mulvaney is making the rounds. In this ad Dylan is taking a bath with a swimsuit on while drinking soapy water and a case of Bud Lights.

Doesn’t everyone like soapy water in their beer?

It’s not clear what Budweiser is going for with this ad.