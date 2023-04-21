BREAKING: Controversial Konnech Company Dismisses ALL CHARGES Against Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips Links to China Exposed – True the Vote Evaluates Options to Hold Company Accountable



Catherine Engelbrecht from True the Vote and Gregg Phillips

In October 2022, Konnech CEO Eugene Yu was arrested in Michigan in connection with “theft of personal data.”

The alleged stolen data belonged to poll workers and was the subject of TrueTheVote’s “PIT” in Arizona last August, where Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips singled out the Michigan based company.

During the PIT conference, Phillips and Engelbrecht alleged they were cooperating with the FBI in Michigan about data being sent overseas by this company. The investigation quickly started to turn on them after the FBI started to distance itself from the investigation for some strange reason.

Journalist “incognito” Kanekoa covered this company and researched them better than anyone at the time.

The theft of data only impacted the election workers, alleged Soros-funded Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon. The LADA seized hard drives and other digital evidence from the Michigan software firm with the assistance of Meridian Township Police in MI. The LADA was seeking Yu’s extradition to Los Angeles.

Following the CEO’s arrest Fairfax County in Virginia announced they stopped using Konnech’s PollChief election officer management software.

True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht and investigator Gregg Phillips were hauled into court by lawyers representing Konnech who are suing Catherine and Gregg for defamation.

In what was a strange twist, the court case started just days after the CEO of Konnech was arrested on October 4th.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt demanded the conservative nonprofit group disclose their sources of the information central to the case, about sensitive poll worker data managed by Konnech Inc.

After Konnech sued True the Vote last month for defamation, Hoyt ordered True the Vote to turn over any Konnech data the organization still had and disclose the name of the individual who’d helped them obtain it.

Gregg and Catherine have refused to “burn” their source in the Konnech reporting and spent 10 days in prison for not turning over their source to Konnech and their corrupt attorneys.

The Soros-funded LA District Attorney dropped the charges against Konnech the day after the 2022 midterm election for some reason.

On Tuesday, Gregg Phillips and Catherine Engelbrecht released all of their information on the China-linked Konnech Company at Open.Ink. The next day Konnech dropped ALL CHARGES against Gregg and Catherine!

True the Vote posted this update on their website on Friday morning.

HOUSTON, TX – Yesterday, Konnech dismissed all pending defamation and unlawful computer access litigation against True the Vote, Inc, Catherine Engelbrecht, and Gregg Phillips in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. The case number is 4:22-cv-03096. True the Vote issued this comment: “Konnech’s litigation was meritless and intended to harass this organization. They have failed. We are evaluating our options with regard to holding them accountable for their unwarranted actions. We believe Konnech dismissed its lawsuit because it saw that it would lose.” Trending: Fox News Shows True Colors – Outspoken Conservative Dan Bongino is OUT Only Days After Their Cowardly Settlement With Dominion True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht said of the dismissal, “Konnech’s aggressive litigation to shut down all conversation about their activities resulted in the wrongful imprisonment of Gregg Phillips and me. It required the intervention of a higher court to release us. We are more dedicated than ever to our mission of fostering a public conversation about voting integrity.” Gregg Phillips said, “This was an unfounded defamation and unlawful computer access case that saw us strip searched and placed in solitary confinement. While it is encouraging to see progress being made, the serious issues surrounding the spread of misinformation, improper detainment, and judicial misconduct cannot be overlooked. Our commitment to seeking justice remains steadfast.”

On Friday Gregg Phillips joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss this week’s HUGE court victory.