BREAKING: 60 Minutes Interview Will Attempt to Make Ray Epps “A Victim” Despite Admitting In Text Message To Nephew He “orchestrated it” [VIDEO]

100 Percent Fed Up -Up to this point, the mainstream media has remained relatively incurious about January 6th rioter Ray Epps.

Many media outlets, along with establishment politicians such as former Representative Adam Kinzinger and Congressional Democrats, have actively attacked people who attempted to ask questions about why Epps has not been arrested, despite video evidence of criminal activity.

Why? Why is the Left and their allies in the mainstream media so hell-bent on convincing everyone to ignore what they can plainly see with their own eyes and instead believe what they tell you to believe?

Since @60Minutes will probably ignore the video of Ray Epps organizing & rallying people to go into the Capitol on January 6th, I guess we better show it AGAIN AGAIN & AGAIN, until the WHOLE world sees the truth. NEVER been arrested, NOW an interview? Who paid Ray Epps?!🤨 pic.twitter.com/4lag4mdV6B — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) April 22, 2023

Despite aggressively pursuing other protesters who were present at the January 6th ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, one mainstream media outlet will now give him a sympathetic interview and depict him as the victim of right-wing ‘conspiracy theories.’

The sympathetic profile of Epps will likely not include recent evidence indicating that he was involved in criminal activity at the protest, activity that goes far beyond what other protesters were criminally charged for.

A video that was released by Julie Kelly of American Greatness, shows Epps on the front lines of the protest, confronting police who are shoving protesters with batons.

Epps tells police to step back as they shove people with batons. This is interesting bc it shows Epps directly confronting police (justifiably) but still odd this hasn’t resulted in any “interfering with law enforcement” charges: pic.twitter.com/f6E0W9O1zT — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 20, 2023

On Friday, 60 Minutes aired a preview of an interview they are publishing on Sunday that calls allegations that Epps is an FBI formant a ‘convoluted conspiracy.’

Texts that were uncovered between Ray Epps and his nephew reveal Epps telling him, “I was in the front with a few others. I helped orchestrate it.”

In his testimony with the J6 Committee, Ray Epps admits to texting his nephew that day, saying, “I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it.” Epps is on video saying protesters need to “go to the Capitol.” He was never charged nor arrested. He IS the villain. pic.twitter.com/goUo9ljjEr — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 22, 2023

You might also think that 60 Minutes would interview other sources, considering Epps knowingly lied in sworn testimony to the January 6th Committee, but instead, they are decrying all reporting that is critical of Epps as the work of conspiracy theorists. Revolver News’ Darren Beattie indicated that he was not contacted for comment from 60 Minutes despite his important investigative journalism on the matter.

60 minutes was too chickenshit to interview me to get the other side of the story Think of that, with all the home court advantages of splicing, dicing, b-roll, etc. they STILL were too scared to have me on to defend Revolver's work on Epps That's how weak their case is. New… https://t.co/1SdeeV1BTy — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) April 21, 2023

The mountain of evidence against Epps, which includes an appearance on the FBI’s Most Wanted List that was mysteriously removed, will continue to be maligned as misinformation while Epps gets a national platform uncontested.

Ray Epps. The man instructing 1000's to go INTO the Capital being protected by Dems, Rinos, NY Times & other propagandist media….. FOR A REASON! pic.twitter.com/65dN4fkQSE — Brian Kowalczyk (@BrianKowalczyk5) April 22, 2023

On January 11, 2021, FBI National Security Branch Executive Assistant Director Jill Sanborn was questioned by the US Senate Judiciary Committee by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on whether or not FBI agents or confidential informants played a role on Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incident that Democrats and their allies in the media have labeled an “insurrection” and “domestic terror attack.” During a recent interview with Carlson, Sen Fox News’ Tuckator Cruz himself apologized for referring to the incident as a “terror attack” on the Capitol.

At the Senate Judiciary Committee’s “The Domestic Terrorism Threat One Year After January 6” hearing, Senator Cruz drilled down on Jill Sandborn, demanding she reveals the extent of the FBI’s involvement in the incident.

“Did any FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events of January 6th? Yes or no?” Sen. Cruz asked.

FBI’s Jill Sanborn: “I can’t answer that.”

Senator Cruz began to ask more direct questions about Ray Epps, a man who was seen on Jan 5, encouraging Trump supporters to go inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Mr. Epps was also seen in several cases encouraging Trump supporters to breach the Capitol throughout the day.

Cruz asked Jill Sanborn a direct question about Ray Epps: “Ms. Sanborn, was Ray Epps a fed?”

Ms. Sanborn replied: “Sir, I cannot answer that question.”

“Ms. Sanborn, a lot of Americans are concerned that the Federal Government deliberately encouraged illegal and violent conduct on January 6th. My question to you—and this is not an ordinary law enforcement question—this is a question about public accountability—Did federal agents, or those in service of federal agents, actively encourage violent and criminal conduct on January 6th?” Cruz said.

“Not to my knowledge,” a defiant Sandborn responded.

Watch

.@SenTedCruz: "Did any FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events of January 6th? Yes or no?" FBI's Jill Sanborn: "I can't answer that." pic.twitter.com/Z5Sj1tSyNx — CSPAN (@cspan) January 11, 2022

60 MINUTES should be asking why everyone is covering up for Ray Epps while innocent men and women who were not part of inciting the crowd are rotting in jail or being charged for simply being on the Capitol grounds.